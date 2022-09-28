Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were 'misrepresented' over ‘queue jump’ controversy, says ITV boss

28 September 2022, 11:11 | Updated: 28 September 2022, 11:17

Holly and Phil has been 'misrepresented', say ITV bosses
Holly and Phil has been 'misrepresented', say ITV bosses. Picture: ITV/BBC

ITV has defended Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield over the ‘queue jump’ controversy.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been ‘misrepresented’, an ITV boss has said.

The This Morning presenters have been at the centre of controversy over claims they skipped the queue to view the Queen's coffin.

After a petition calling for them to lose their jobs, Dame Carolyn McCall has now praised the presenters and said they won't be fired.

Holly and Phillip were accused of 'skipping the queue' while the Queen was lying in state
Holly and Phillip were accused of 'skipping the queue' while the Queen was lying in state. Picture: BBC

When asked what Holly and Phil did wrong at the RTS London Convention, Dame Carolyn said: "Honestly, nothing. Honestly.

"They did have accreditation. Lots of people saying they didn't. They were sent by This Morning to do a piece for 20 September which ran.

"They were to interview people inside and outside. They didn't displace anyone in the queue. And they've been very misrepresented, actually.”

She continued: "And that's why we made a statement. Unusually, we made a statement to say all of those things. But it does show you how things spread and how misinformation just spreads. And it is really horrible for them."

Holly and Phil have been at the centre of a This Morning controversy
Holly and Phil have been at the centre of a This Morning controversy. Picture: ITV

Before adding: "I think they're highly relevant and still very topical, and I think the majority of their viewers love watching them.

"But there is a very shrill kind of voice against and it will hurt them."

The This Morning hosts faced backlash after thousands of mourners had to wait for up to 24 hours to pay their last respects to Her Majesty.

In a special pre-recorded message last week, Holly and Phil said they ‘would never skip the queue’ and were given special broadcast access.

“Like hundreds of broadcasters we had special access, but this was strictly for the purpose of filming,” Holly told viewers.

She went on to explain: “The rules were we would be quickly escorted round the edges to the back of the room.

“In contrast those in the queue went onto the carpet and got to pause for a second.”

Holly added: “None of the broadcasters took the place of anyone in the queue and there was no filing past the crowds.

“We realise it may have looked like something else and therefore totally understand the reaction, but please know we would never skip the queue.”

