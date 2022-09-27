This Morning's Alice Beer says 'untrendy' microwaves haven't been used since the 1980s

Viewers of This Morning were baffled when Alice Beer said they were 'untrendy'.

Alice Beer caused confusion on This Morning this week when she presented a segment on ‘must have’ microwaves.

The consumer journalist returned to the studio where she joined hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

While many of us prepare much of our dinners and lunches in the handy kitchen appliance, Alice claimed they ‘haven’t been used since the 1980s’.

"Mothers all over the country will be watching this with interest…,” she said.

Alice Beer said microwaves were 'untrendy'. Picture: ITV

“The microwave – basically, we put it away after the ’80s didn’t we?

"We used it as a shelf since the 80s, it became very unfashionable and untrendy. Now it is its time to shine. This is the most cost-effective little thing you’ve got in your kitchen."

Alice then added: "If you’ve got one – you put it in your garage, or you’ve got one in your kitchen and you’re not using it – get it out, dust it down, let’s use it."

But this baffled many people at home, with one fan writing: "What universe are #ThisMorning in where they think people aren't using microwaves anymore?"

Alice Beer discussed microwaves on This Morning. Picture: ITV

"When did microwaves ever go out of fashion? Never heard of anyone moth balling a microwave #ThisMorning,” said someone else.

A third person said: “Alice might've binned her microwave at the end of the 1980's but most people didn't. #ThisMorning”.

While a fourth wrote: “No alice people STILL use a microwave! #ThisMorning.”

Elsewhere in the segment, Alice explained why microwaves could save you money.

“Energy company Utiliter worked out you could save £600 a year by using your microwave,” she said.

“Obviously you’d have to change everything out, but an oven costs on average £316 a year to use, microwaves £30 a year. So the more you can use it the less your energy bill will be.”

This comes after Sarah Broomfield, energy expert at Uswitch, previously confirmed it’s much more energy efficient to use a microwave, compared to using an oven.

She told The Mirror: “For example, cooking a baked potato in the oven would cost around 27p compared to 3p in the microwave.