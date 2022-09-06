This Morning is now giving away energy bills as a prize on Spin To Win

6 September 2022, 11:22

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

This Morning viewers have called the new prize on Spin To Win 'bleak' amid the energy bill crisis.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield returned to This Morning on Monday after a long summer off, bringing back the popular game Spin To Win with them.

The game, which is free to enter via the This Morning app, usually involves a caller picking either the wheel or the tombola balls for a chance to win a cash prize.

However, with the cost of living crisis worsening and energy bills rising, This Morning are now offering the chance for viewers to win four months of energy bill payments.

And while many people saw the prize as a great chance to get support through the winter months, others have called the decision "bleak" and accused the show of "making a mockery of the current crisis".

This Morning viewers were left baffled to see the show giving away energy bill payments on Spin To Win
This Morning viewers were left baffled to see the show giving away energy bill payments on Spin To Win. Picture: ITV

Introducing the updated game, Phillip said on the show: "This week we've got our usually cash prizes but you could also win some extra cash to pay your energy bills until the end of the year. That's four months of energy bills totally taken care of."

Holly added before the game started: "Wow, that's very important at the moment."

Among the cash prizes, This Morning are also giving viewers the chance to win energy bill payments for the next four months
Among the cash prizes, This Morning are also giving viewers the chance to win energy bill payments for the next four months. Picture: ITV

A man called Alex from Enfield ended up winning four months of energy bills on the show.

Before spinning the wheel, Phillip asked him: "How are your energy bills, are you a bit worried about it all?"

Alex replied: "Oh, major. I've got one of these pre-payment meters and it's absolutely murder."

Since the segment aired, people have been taking to Twitter to complain.

One person commented on: "This Morning is having to offer up paid energy bills as one of the prizes on Spin To Win. It shouldn’t be a prize, it should be affordable for everyone."

Another person posted: "That Spin To Win your energy bills on this morning is so bleak. We’re living in an episode of black mirror."

A third person wrote: "It’s so sad that if you win Spin To Win, they’ll pay your energy bills. It used to be win a holiday. The absolute state of things is horrifying."

However, others were quick to defend the show and the Spin To Win update, with one person writing online: "See some people moaning about This Morning Spin To Win, with winning £1000, £3000, or getting energy bills paid for 4 months. There are some people [that] might appreciate having their energy bills paid for 4 months."

