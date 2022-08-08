Exact date to submit your meter reading before huge bill hike

People have been advised to send in a meter reading before October (stock images). Picture: Getty

By Heart reporter

Millions of households will need to do a meter reading soon to avoid paying more than they owe.

With energy bills set to skyrocket to as much as £4,400 this winter, bill payers have been advised to take steps to avoid spending more than they owe.

Watch on Global Player: Brad Pitt reveals he sent Aaron Taylor-Johnson to A&E with Bullet Train fight scene

As reported by The Sun, experts from Cornwall Insight predicted earlier this month that energy bills would hit £3,358 from October and £3,616 from January.

Energy consultancy firm Auxilion, however, has forecasted that bills will hit £3,687 from October and £4,400 in January.

Energy prices are set to increase this winter (stock image). Picture: Getty

With the current price cap for those on the standard variable tariff sitting at £1,971, it is thought that bills could rise by over 80 per cent.

The report adds that households should ensure to do their meter readings before October, with the latest date being September 30.

Around 22 million households are on the standard variable tariffs subject to the price cap, but the amount your bill will rise will depend on how much energy you use.