10-day heatwave to bring back soaring temperatures

8 August 2022, 13:16 | Updated: 8 August 2022, 13:20

The August heatwave is expected to last around 10 days
The August heatwave is expected to last around 10 days. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Brits are preparing for more rising temperatures as another heatwave appears to be on the way.

Only weeks after the heatwave bought us the hottest day on record, the rising temperatures are back again – and this time they're going to last a lot longer.

While experts don't expect temperatures to rise as high as that infamous day back in July (40.3°C), people are still being warned about the rising mercury, set to reach 35°C in some areas.

The new heatwave will start on Monday, and temperatures are expected to increase everyday by around one degree as the week continues.

The peak of the heat is expected to arrive in the UK on Friday or Saturday.

Brits are expected to flock to beaches over the weekend as temperatures rise
Brits are expected to flock to beaches over the weekend as temperatures rise. Picture: Getty

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin explained on a recent forecast that the hot weather is being caused by high pressure, which is "dominating" the charts throughout the week.

He added, however, that the extreme heat that we experienced in July is "unlikely at this stage".

Temperatures are expected to rise day-on-day this week
Temperatures are expected to rise day-on-day this week. Picture: Alamy

Jonathan Vautrey, also of Met Office, explained: "As we move into a new week it is going to turn increasingly hot as temperatures climb day-on-day."

They predict highs of 34°C in the south on Friday, with a 40 per cent chance temperatures will increase above 35 degrees.

While a lot of this heat will be spread across England and Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland are believed to be "sunny and very warm if not hot" over the coming days.

The Met Office are predicting temperatures of up to 34 degrees on Friday
The Met Office are predicting temperatures of up to 34 degrees on Friday. Picture: Met Office

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan has warned people that while the temperatures might not be as high as last month, the period of time that they will last is considerably different.

"We're quite confident temperatures will not go as high as they did during July", he explained: "But the difference is that this is going to be quite a prolonged period of temperatures in the low 30s, so it will be very notable nonetheless."

Hot weather across the UK has already caused a hosepipe ban in some areas of the country.

