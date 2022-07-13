How hot does it have to be for schools to close in the UK?

13 July 2022, 15:57

Some schools may make the decision to close amid the heatwave if they think staff and students are at risk
Some schools may make the decision to close amid the heatwave if they think staff and students are at risk. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As parts of the UK continue to swelter in the rising temperatures, we're asking how hot it has to get for children to be sent home from school.

With many parts of Britain on the brink of a national heatwave emergency, people could be warned of 'potential serious illness or danger to life' in the next few days.

Temperatures have been soaring, with Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge saying that some areas in the south-east of England could exceed 35 degrees on Sunday.

He added that we are currently looking at a 30 per cent chance of Britain recording its hottest day ever amid the July heatwave.

Currently, the hottest day on record occurred back in 2019 when a temperature of 38.7 degrees was recorded in Cambridge.

There is not a specific temperature in the guidelines which means schools must close
There is not a specific temperature in the guidelines which means schools must close. Picture: Getty

How hot does it have to be for schools to close in the UK?

According to law, there is no specific temperature that will force schools to close.

The rules around temperatures in schools are the same as those in the workplace, where there is also not a specific number.

According to the Government’s Health and Safety Executive (HSE), there is a responsibility from the employer to ensure conditions are "reasonable" in a workplace for their staff.

The guidance reads: “In offices or similar environments, the temperature in workplaces must be reasonable. There’s no law for maximum working temperature, or when it’s too hot to work.”

They add that the employer must “keep the temperature at a comfortable level, sometimes known as thermal comfort” and “provide clean and fresh air”.

When temperatures soar across the UK, many schools will put measures in place to make staff and students more comfortable.

For example, this could be a change to the school uniform that means students can wear shorts, or remove blazers and ties.

There is a chance schools can close during a heatwave if the Headteacher decides that their staff and students are at risk.

Have schools in the UK ever closed due to hot weather?

Yes, schools have been known to close amid extremely high temperatures.

Back in 2006, some schools across the UK sent pupils home as temperatures reached 36 degrees.

For specific information about your children's school you should contact them directly for details of their response to the heatwave.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Charles tries the steel drums at Notting Hill Carnival preview - as event announces comeback after three years

Showbiz

Nadhim Zahawi and Jeremy Hunt knocked out of Tory leadership race after first round of voting

UK & World

New rail strike planned for later this month amid row over 'paltry' pay offer

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Billy Brown is starring on Love Island this year

How old is Love Island's Billy Brown?

TV & Movies

This paddling pool hack is a game-changer (left: stock image)

Dad reveals genius hack to heating paddling pool using bin bags

Lifestyle

Millie and Liam from Love Island 2021 have split

Why did Love Island winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon split?

TV & Movies

The boob sweat banisher will be a saving grace for many women

This bra liner will banish your underboob sweat in the heatwave

Fashion

This hack could be a game-changer... (stock images)

Woman shocked by genius hack that 'freezes ice cube trays in 30 minutes'

Lifestyle

The man has sparked debate on Reddit (stock images)

Man sparks debate after refusing to give up plane seat for mum and children

Lifestyle

What to do if you still have a red passport

Warning issued to anyone who still has a red passport

With the heatwave causing temperatures to soar to 30 degrees and higher, it is more important than ever to keep our dogs safe

What are the signs of heatstroke in dogs and how do I treat it?

Lifestyle

How to see this supermoon 2022

The biggest supermoon of 2022 is visible tonight - here’s how you can see it

Lifestyle

Neil Bell is starring in Emmerdale

Who plays Terry in Emmerdale and where have you seen Neil Bell before?

TV & Movies

Christine McGuiness has opened up about her marriage

Christine McGuinness says she's dealing with 'ups and downs' in marriage to Paddy

Celebrities

Jacques O'Neill has decided to leave Love Island

Moment Love Island's Jacques O'Neill tearfully quits the show

TV & Movies

Jacques O'Neill left Love Island last night

Love Island fans notice Gemma Owen's reaction to Jacques O'Neill quitting show

TV & Movies

Jacques O'Neill and Liam Llewellyn have quit Love Island

Who has quit Love Island 2022 so far?

TV & Movies

Jacques has left the Love Island villa

Why did Jacques leave Love Island?

TV & Movies