'National heatwave emergency' could be declared in UK this week

13 July 2022, 07:22 | Updated: 13 July 2022, 07:25

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

What is a national heatwave emergency and what does it mean? Here's what we know about the weather this week...

With temperatures in the UK continuing to rise over the next few days, a level four heatwave could be declared.

Earlier this week, the Met Office issued an extreme heat warning for England and Wales’, posing a potential risk to life, and this will stay in place until Monday evening.

But with temperatures hitting the late 30s by Sunday, there is a 30% chance of Brits seeing the hottest day on record ever.

The current hottest temperature is 38.7C which was measured in Cambridge back in 2019.

The heatwave looks to continue this week
The heatwave looks to continue this week. Picture: Getty Images

This means parts of the country could be given a Level 4 heat-health alert, which has only been issued twice before now, warns of 'potential serious illness or danger to life'.

According to reports, the government called a COBRA meeting on Monday to discuss whether to officially label the hot weather a national emergency and put plans in place to keep people safe.

If this were to happen, it would mean "illness and death occurring among the fit and healthy - and not just in high-risk groups".

The UK Health Security Agency told The Telegraph: “There’s a possibility of a level four heatwave. If it gets above 104F (40C), then it is likely to be a level four heatwave for the first time.”

A 'national heatwave emergency' could be declared
A 'national heatwave emergency' could be declared. Picture: Getty Images

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Rebekah Sherwin said: "Some models have been producing maximum temperatures in excess of 40C in parts of the UK over the coming weekend and beyond.

"At longer time scales temperature forecasts become less reliable, so whilst these figures can’t be ruled out, they are still only a low probability."

"A number of weather scenarios are still possible and at the current time, mid- or perhaps high-30s are looking more likely."

If temperatures get too high, there could be a serious impact on things such as roads, schools and water supplies.

Road surfaces and train tracks could melt causing traffic chaos, whole schools and offices may be deemed ‘unsafe’ and forced to close.

Rising temperatures could also put pressure on energy supplies as people begin to use air-conditioning units and fans, while there have also been warnings of water shortages.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Some schools may make the decision to close amid the heatwave if they think staff and students are at risk

How hot does it have to be for schools to close in the UK?

Weather

Prince Charles tries the steel drums at Notting Hill Carnival preview - as event announces comeback after three years

Showbiz

Nadhim Zahawi and Jeremy Hunt knocked out of Tory leadership race after first round of voting

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Billy Brown is starring on Love Island this year

How old is Love Island's Billy Brown?

TV & Movies

This paddling pool hack is a game-changer (left: stock image)

Dad reveals genius hack to heating paddling pool using bin bags

Lifestyle

Millie and Liam from Love Island 2021 have split

Why did Love Island winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon split?

TV & Movies

The boob sweat banisher will be a saving grace for many women

This bra liner will banish your underboob sweat in the heatwave

Fashion

This hack could be a game-changer... (stock images)

Woman shocked by genius hack that 'freezes ice cube trays in 30 minutes'

Lifestyle

The man has sparked debate on Reddit (stock images)

Man sparks debate after refusing to give up plane seat for mum and children

Lifestyle

What to do if you still have a red passport

Warning issued to anyone who still has a red passport

With the heatwave causing temperatures to soar to 30 degrees and higher, it is more important than ever to keep our dogs safe

What are the signs of heatstroke in dogs and how do I treat it?

Lifestyle

How to see this supermoon 2022

The biggest supermoon of 2022 is visible tonight - here’s how you can see it

Lifestyle

Neil Bell is starring in Emmerdale

Who plays Terry in Emmerdale and where have you seen Neil Bell before?

TV & Movies

Christine McGuiness has opened up about her marriage

Christine McGuinness says she's dealing with 'ups and downs' in marriage to Paddy

Celebrities

Jacques O'Neill has decided to leave Love Island

Moment Love Island's Jacques O'Neill tearfully quits the show

TV & Movies

Jacques O'Neill left Love Island last night

Love Island fans notice Gemma Owen's reaction to Jacques O'Neill quitting show

TV & Movies

Jacques O'Neill and Liam Llewellyn have quit Love Island

Who has quit Love Island 2022 so far?

TV & Movies

Jacques has left the Love Island villa

Why did Jacques leave Love Island?

TV & Movies