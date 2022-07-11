This is how much it costs to leave your fan on all night

11 July 2022, 13:47

How much does it cost to leave your fan on at night? (stock image)
How much does it cost to leave your fan on at night? (stock image). Picture: Getty

With the UK in the grips of a heatwave, many people will be opting to sleep with their fans on all night.

Brits have been warned that we could be about to see our hottest day ever in the coming days, with some reports predicting the mercury could reach 43C.

With the heatwave in full swing, many of us are opting to spend the nights with our fans on in the hopes of keeping cool when sleeping.

While doing so can keep us cool during the night, it can also seriously rack up our energy bills.

According to Uswitch, a typical 120w pedestal fan costs an average of 3.4p an hour to run. This means that leaving it on between 10pm and 8am will cost around 33p in energy costs.

The UK is in the grips of a heatwave (stock image)
The UK is in the grips of a heatwave (stock image). Picture: Getty

Leaving your fan on at night for a while week would therefore cost around £2.35, which is around 75p more than last summer due to rising energy costs.

Temperatures look set to get even hotter as the week goes on, with some reports predicting record-breaking heat.

Becky Mitchell, a forecaster for the Met Office told The Mirror: "It is quite unprecedented.

"There's a one in three chance we could see a record breaking temperature.

"The most likely outcome is we'll see temperatures in the mid 30s. There's a 30% probability we will get heat in the high 30s, which would break the UK's hottest temperature on record.

"Temperatures are likely to peak towards end of next week. There's lots different model outputs one or two are showing extreme temperatures like 43C.

