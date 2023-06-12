Exact date UK heatwave will end following sweltering week
12 June 2023, 11:58
The temperature across the UK is set to drop significantly on Friday following a week of stifling heat.
After a weekend of sweltering heat and highs of 30C in some areas across the UK, forecasts are predicting a short break from the intense heatwave.
This comes after the UK basked in hot air caused by a plume from the south, which made good conditions for BBQs but not for sleeping.
On Sunday, some areas saw thunderstorms and downpours break the clammy heat for a short amount of time, and these storms have potential to continue in some areas on Monday.
The rest of the week has been forecast to be dry and hot, with overall temperatures sitting from mid-to-high 20s.
Dan Stroud, Met Office meteorologist, explained: "The weather will try and settle down on Tuesday and mid-week. But it will maintain this well-above-average temperature. Most of the UK will meet heatwave criteria."
However, it has been forecast that on Friday 16th June a lot of the UK will enjoy a short break from the heatwave, with temperatures set to cool.
The UK will still enjoy warm weather, but temperatures will sit at around 24C or below.
By 23rd June, however, the temperatures are expected to soar again, with the mercury more likely to be above average for the time of year.
