You can now buy a cooling mat for your pillow to help you sleep in the heatwave

4 June 2021, 16:53

This is a game changer for people who struggle to sleep in the heat
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Struggling to sleep during the heatwave? Well, we've got just the thing for you.

Finally, the sun has arrived in the UK, and after the year we've all had, we couldn't be happier about the sunshine and high temperatures.

However, while laying in the sun, enjoying the local pub garden and eating ice cream has been lovely, we can't help but curse the hot weather when it comes to bedtime.

Even people who usually have great night sleeps have been struggling to drift off in the hot weather, and at the moment a fan just isn't enough.

The cooling pillow mat just needs to go into the fridge for an hour before bedtime
The cooling pillow mat just needs to go into the fridge for an hour before bedtime. Picture: Home Bargains

*Enter the latest must-buy from Home Bargains* - the Cooling Mat Pillow.

This nifty little slip is about to make sleeping during the heatwave so much easier, and it will only set you back £2.99.

Currently being sold across Home Bargains stores, the Colling Mat Pillow is a 51cm x 33.5cm mat which contains self cooling gel.

The mat can also help soothe sunburn and other injuries
The mat can also help soothe sunburn and other injuries. Picture: Home Bargains

All you need to do is pop the mat in the fridge an hour before bed time, and then simply slip it inside your pillow slip.

The properties in the mat mean that not only will it cool you down, it will also relieve "pain and discomfort from injuries or heat".

In otherwise, it's a dream on that sunburn as well!

