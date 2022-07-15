Schools forced to send pupils home early next week amid Met Office warnings

By Naomi Bartram

With temperatures reaching the late 30s next week, some schools are preparing for the worst.

With temperatures set to rise to a whopping 35C in some parts of the UK next week, many schools have decided to send their kids home early.

Three primary schools in Herefordshire have also told parents the children will ‘not be allowed outside to play’ and PE lessons will not take place.

According to The Telegraph, a letter has been sent out by Marlbrook, Little Dewchurch and St Martin’s Primary School which says: “We are also giving parents the option to keep children at home on Monday.”

School kids may be sent home early due to the hot weather. Picture: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Hereford Academy is changing its timetable and will be starting the day at 8.30am and sending pupils home at 2pm.

A school in east London, Clapton Girls’ Academy, will send children home at 12.30pm on Monday and Tuesday.

Head teacher Anna Feltham sent parents a letter saying that the classrooms are ‘very hot’ even with fans and ‘students are struggling to keep cool, drink enough water and maintain concentration in lessons.’

This comes after the Met Office issued an amber warning that could pose ‘a danger to life’ starting on Sunday and ending on Tuesday.

PE has been banned in many schools. Picture: Getty Images

Experts have forecast 35C in some parts of the country, with some predictions even suggesting Britain could see 40C heat.

This means temperatures could break the current national record of 38.7C, which was set back in 2019.

Disruptions to travel are expected across the three day period, while the NHS is also preparing for a surge in demand.

People are being urged to stay hydrated, look out for vulnerable people and stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Meanwhile, The Environment Agency has also warned of increased pressure on water supply due to the dry weather.

It said in a statement: "Dry weather this year has led to receding river flows across much of England and reservoir levels falling across Yorkshire, central and southwest England.

"Hot weather will increase pressure on our water environment and wildlife.

"We are working with water companies and other abstractors to monitor water resources and ensure the needs of water users and the environment are met.

"We can all do our part to use water wisely, reduce our usage and manage this precious resource."