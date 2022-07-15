Schools forced to send pupils home early next week amid Met Office warnings

15 July 2022, 07:24 | Updated: 15 July 2022, 08:33

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

With temperatures reaching the late 30s next week, some schools are preparing for the worst.

With temperatures set to rise to a whopping 35C in some parts of the UK next week, many schools have decided to send their kids home early.

Three primary schools in Herefordshire have also told parents the children will ‘not be allowed outside to play’ and PE lessons will not take place.

According to The Telegraph, a letter has been sent out by Marlbrook, Little Dewchurch and St Martin’s Primary School which says: “We are also giving parents the option to keep children at home on Monday.”

School kids may be sent home early due to the hot weather
School kids may be sent home early due to the hot weather. Picture: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Hereford Academy is changing its timetable and will be starting the day at 8.30am and sending pupils home at 2pm.

A school in east London, Clapton Girls’ Academy, will send children home at 12.30pm on Monday and Tuesday.

Head teacher Anna Feltham sent parents a letter saying that the classrooms are ‘very hot’ even with fans and ‘students are struggling to keep cool, drink enough water and maintain concentration in lessons.’

This comes after the Met Office issued an amber warning that could pose ‘a danger to life’ starting on Sunday and ending on Tuesday.

PE has been banned in many schools
PE has been banned in many schools. Picture: Getty Images

Experts have forecast 35C in some parts of the country, with some predictions even suggesting Britain could see 40C heat.

This means temperatures could break the current national record of 38.7C, which was set back in 2019.

Disruptions to travel are expected across the three day period, while the NHS is also preparing for a surge in demand.

People are being urged to stay hydrated, look out for vulnerable people and stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Meanwhile, The Environment Agency has also warned of increased pressure on water supply due to the dry weather.

It said in a statement: "Dry weather this year has led to receding river flows across much of England and reservoir levels falling across Yorkshire, central and southwest England.

"Hot weather will increase pressure on our water environment and wildlife.

"We are working with water companies and other abstractors to monitor water resources and ensure the needs of water users and the environment are met.

"We can all do our part to use water wisely, reduce our usage and manage this precious resource."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Conservative leadership race: Final five runners clash over tax in TV debate

UK & World

Belgian pilot's lucky escape as plane 'floats' down to earth after mid-flight emergency

UK & World

Paul Ryder: Happy Mondays star and Shaun's brother dies hours before gig

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

This is a game changer for people who struggle to sleep in the heat

You can now buy a cooling mat for your pillow to help you sleep in the heatwave

Lifestyle

Coleen Nolan has split from her boyfriend

Coleen Nolan splits from boyfriend Michael after one year together

Celebrities

Emma and Matt Willis are starring on Celebrity Gogglebox

Inside Celebrity Gogglebox stars Emma and Matt Willis' £1.7m family home

Celebrities

The Love Island final is in a few weeks

When does Love Island 2022 finish?

TV & Movies

Lee decided to take things into his own hands after his bosses told him he could not wear shorts to work amid the heatwave

Binman wears high-vis kilt to work after bosses ban shorts

Lifestyle

Denise Welch has revealed her real name is Jacqueline

Denise Welch shocks Loose Women co-stars after revealing real name

Celebrities

Rhod Gilbert has revealed he's being treated for cancer

Comedian Rhod Gilbert thanks NHS as he's treated for cancer

Celebrities

Six Love Island stars could be dumped

Love Island fans ‘work out’ which stars leave the villa tonight

TV & Movies

Your fan could be making you hotter in the heatwave

Why using a fan in the heatwave could actually be making you hotter

Lifestyle

Expired suncream may not protect you against UV rays

The important symbol you need to look for on your suncream bottle

Weather

A 16-year-old took her son as her prom date

Mum, 16, takes one-year-old son to prom as her date

Lifestyle

The woman has taken to Reddit to ask for advice (stock image)

'My neighbour put her bins in our communal parking spot so nobody can use it'

Lifestyle

Syd was a character in Emmerdale in 2002

Where Emmerdale’s Nathan Gladwell is now 20 years after Syd Woolfe role

TV & Movies

Love Island fans are asking if Paige has quit

Love Island star Paige Thorne's family defend her for not leaving villa

TV & Movies

The Chase viewers were angry at recent questions

The Chase fans furious over Bradley Walsh’s ‘unfair’ questions

TV & Movies