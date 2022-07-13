What are the signs of heatstroke in dogs and how do I treat it?

With the heatwave causing temperatures to soar to 30 degrees and higher, it is more important than ever to keep our dogs safe. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

How to recognise heatstroke in your dog and what to do in an emergency.

As parts of Britain continue to endure sweltering temperatures amid the heatwave, dog owners are being warned to keep a close eye on their furry friends.

With hot weather comes the risk of dogs falling victim to heatstroke, which can ultimately kill them.

It is important that dog owners do all they can to keep their canines safe during the rising temperatures; this can include keeping them hydrated, not walking them on hot days and keeping them in the shade.

Dog owners should also be able to recognise the signs of heatstroke in their dog so they can act fast and potentially save the pet's life.

These are just some of the symptoms of heatstroke in dogs. Picture: Getty

What are the signs of heatstroke in dogs?

Heatstroke can be fatal to dogs, so it's important to know the signs and first aid. Some of the signs to look out for include:

Heavy panting

Red eyes

Red gums

Hot skin

Reduced activity

Vomiting

Collapsing

Diarrhoea

Excessively drooling

The dog appears lethargic, drowsy or uncoordinated

Difficulty breathing

Heatstroke can and does kill dogs! This makes it even more important to do all you can to avoid the condition for occurring. Picture: Getty

What do I do if my dog has heatstroke?

According to information from the RSPCA, dogs suffering from heatstroke urgently need to have their body temperature lowered gradually for the best chance of survival. This is what they say you should do:

Move the dog to a shaded and cool area

Immediately pour cool (not cold to avoid shock) water over the dog. Tap water (15-16°C) has been found to be the most effective at cooling dogs with heat-related illnesses. In a true emergency, any water is better than nothing.

Wet towels placed over the dog can worsen the condition, trapping heat. In mild cases towels can be placed under the dog, but never over, and in a true emergency water immersion or pouring water with air movement is ideal

Allow the dog to drink small amounts of cool water

Continue to pour cool water over the dog until their breathing starts to settle, but not too much that they start shivering

Dogs that have lost consciousness will stop panting, despite still having a very high temperature, these dogs require urgent aggressive cooling as a priority

Throughout the treatment of heatstroke try to avoid pouring water on or near your dog's head, as there is a risk of them inhaling water which could lead to drowning, especially for flat-faced and unconscious dogs.

Once the dog is cool, take them to the nearest vet as a matter of urgency

as a matter of urgency Some types of dogs are more prone to heatstroke, like very old or young dogs, dogs with thick, heavy coats or dogs with very short flat faces like pugs and bulldog types. Dogs with certain diseases or on some types of medication are also more at risk.

For more information, visit the RSCPA website here.

You should never leave your dog in a car during the hot months . Picture: Getty

More information to consider

Some dogs are more at risk of heatstroke than others, for example flat-faced dogs, young dogs, old dogs, long-haired dogs and obese dogs

A lot of heatstroke cases in dogs are caused by poor care from the owner, most specifically when owners leave their dogs in cars, do not provide them with enough water or take them for a walk in the hot weather

During hot days, make sure your dog is in a well ventilated area with access to plenty of shade and water

Monitor your dog's exercise in the hot weather, the more they run around the hotter they will get

Avoid walking your dog during hot days, but if you must, take them out before 8am or after 8pm

Read more: