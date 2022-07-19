Is it better to have a hot or cold shower during the heatwave?

19 July 2022, 11:15

Should you have a cold shower in the heatwave? Here's what the experts say...
Should you have a cold shower in the heatwave? Here's what the experts say... Picture: Getty

With the country in the grips of a heatwave, many of us are desperately searching for tips to keep cool.

The UK is set to reach its hottest day ever today, with highs of up to 42C expected in parts of the country.

Listen now on Global Player: Love Island: The Morning After Podcast

Due to the unprecedented heat, many of us will be desperately searching for ways to keep cool - and having a cold shower could at first seem like a safe bet.

Despite how tempting standing under cold water may be, some experts have actually warned this could have the opposite intended effect.

The UK is in the grips of a heatwave
The UK is in the grips of a heatwave. Picture: Getty

According to experts at Thompson Tee, as reported by Metro, cold showers can make the body hotter.

This is because it tricks the body into thinking it's cold, meaning it won't sweat as much. Cold showers can also impact the blood flow to the skin.

Glen Coulson a health and water expert from Cladding Direct, said: "Despite a cold shower feeling like the perfect solution to hot weather, cold water will decrease the amount of blood flow to the skin, and won’t actually lower the body’s core temperature – which is what the body is working desperately hard to stabilise during the heatwave."

Rather than having a cold shower, experts recommend going for a more lukewarm temperature.

Experts have also reccomended gradually turning the temperature down towards the end of the shower, ideally in 10-second intervals. This should help the body to acclimatise and cool down.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Does closing your windows really help keep your house cool?

How to keep your home cool during the heatwave

Weather

A man has complained about his neighbours

‘My neighbours own five cars and keep parking in front of my house’
A man has asked the internet for advice after his girlfriend refused to pay £300 to stay in his family holiday home (stock images)

'My boyfriend invited me to his family's holiday home - but expects me to pay £300'
Should there be a maximum temperature in the workplace?

Calls for Brits to be sent home if workplaces exceed 25°C

Weather

This is a game changer for people who struggle to sleep in the heat

You can now buy a cooling mat for your pillow to help you sleep in the heatwave

Trending on Heart

Dermot O'Leary swore at Alison Hammond on This Morning

This Morning's Dermot O'Leary accidentally swears at Alison Hammond live on air

This Morning

Roberta Kerr plays Wendy Crozier in Coronation Street

Who plays Wendy Crozier in Coronation Street?

TV & Movies

Denise Van Outen went on holiday with her new boyfriend

Gogglebox's Denise Van Outen gives glimpse inside first holiday with new boyfriend

Celebrities

Anto Sharp plays James in EastEnders

Inside EastEnders' actor Anto Sharp's life away from new role as James McIntyre

TV & Movies

Ben Affleck and J-Lo got married

How much are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck worth?

Celebrities

Here's who is most likely to win Love Island 2022

Who will win Love Island 2022?

TV & Movies

Georgia Bell introduced her baby to Gogglebox costar Abbie

Gogglebox's Georgia Bell introduces newborn baby son to co-star Abbie

Gogglebox

Gennie Walker used to star in Emmerdale

Here's where Emmerdale's Sian Reese-Williams is now after Gennie Walker role

TV & Movies

Coleen Nolan has split from her boyfriend

Coleen Nolan splits from boyfriend Michael after one year together

Celebrities

Emma and Matt Willis are starring on Celebrity Gogglebox

Inside Celebrity Gogglebox stars Emma and Matt Willis' £1.7m family home

Celebrities

The Love Island final is in a few weeks

When does Love Island 2022 finish?

TV & Movies

Lee decided to take things into his own hands after his bosses told him he could not wear shorts to work amid the heatwave

Binman wears high-vis kilt to work after bosses ban shorts

Denise Welch has revealed her real name is Jacqueline

Denise Welch shocks Loose Women co-stars after revealing real name

Celebrities

Rhod Gilbert has revealed he's being treated for cancer

Comedian Rhod Gilbert thanks NHS as he's treated for cancer

Celebrities

Six Love Island stars could be dumped

Love Island fans ‘work out’ which stars leave the villa tonight

TV & Movies