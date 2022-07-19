Is it better to have a hot or cold shower during the heatwave?

Should you have a cold shower in the heatwave? Here's what the experts say... Picture: Getty

With the country in the grips of a heatwave, many of us are desperately searching for tips to keep cool.

The UK is set to reach its hottest day ever today, with highs of up to 42C expected in parts of the country.

Listen now on Global Player: Love Island: The Morning After Podcast

Due to the unprecedented heat, many of us will be desperately searching for ways to keep cool - and having a cold shower could at first seem like a safe bet.

Despite how tempting standing under cold water may be, some experts have actually warned this could have the opposite intended effect.

The UK is in the grips of a heatwave. Picture: Getty

According to experts at Thompson Tee, as reported by Metro, cold showers can make the body hotter.

This is because it tricks the body into thinking it's cold, meaning it won't sweat as much. Cold showers can also impact the blood flow to the skin.

Glen Coulson a health and water expert from Cladding Direct, said: "Despite a cold shower feeling like the perfect solution to hot weather, cold water will decrease the amount of blood flow to the skin, and won’t actually lower the body’s core temperature – which is what the body is working desperately hard to stabilise during the heatwave."

Rather than having a cold shower, experts recommend going for a more lukewarm temperature.

Experts have also reccomended gradually turning the temperature down towards the end of the shower, ideally in 10-second intervals. This should help the body to acclimatise and cool down.