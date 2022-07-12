How hot does it have to be to stop working during the heatwave?

12 July 2022, 07:33

You can leave work early if it's too hot
You can leave work early if it's too hot. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

What temperature does it have to be to leave the office this week? Here's the law in the UK...

Temperatures are set to continue rising this week, with things heating up to a whopping 35C by Sunday.

But with the whole country melting in the blistering sun, many people have been wondering how hot it needs to be to leave work.

Here’s everything you need to know…

Can you leave work early if it’s too hot?

There is a minimum temperature a workplace can be in the UK, which is 16C, however there has never been a maximum temperature under law.

Here's how hot it has to be to stop working
Here's how hot it has to be to stop working. Picture: Getty Images

An employee doesn’t have a legal right to ask to go home early this week.

However, employers have a legal responsibility to make sure their workers are comfortable.

As outlined by the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992, businesses have an obligation to ensure that the temperature in the workplace is ‘reasonable’.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) gives advice on how employers should ensure workers are comfortable, including controlling the temperature through the use of air conditioning units or an air dehumidifyer.

There are laws about the temperatures in offices
There are laws about the temperatures in offices. Picture: Alamy

It also says employees shouldn't be left in an environment where they are exposed to extreme temperatures for too long.

It is ultimately up to the employer to decide whether it is too hot to work, but they should also put things in place to make sure you are safe.

If working outdoors, bosses should introduce rest breaks and encourage them to keep hydrated.

For those working in offices, it might be best for workers to have a more casual dress code during the heatwave.

In 2018, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) urged businesses to let their employees get rid of their business clothes such as trousers and ties.

Companies are also encouraged to let workers change their hours when things get very hot.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Temperatures are soaring this week

Sleeping naked will actually make you hotter at night, expert claims

Lifestyle

Prince George joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Wimbledon on Sunday for the Men's Final

Why Kate and William dressed George in a suit for Wimbledon despite heatwave

Royals

Here's the rules on going semi-naked into shops and restaurants

The rules on going semi-naked into supermarkets and restaurants during the heatwave

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Jacques O'Neill has decided to leave Love Island

Love Island's Jacques O'Neill quits the show, ITV confirm

TV & Movies

Pete paid tribute to his wife on Instagram

Peter Andre's emotional tribute to wife Emily on their anniversary

Celebrities

Here's when the Meet The Parents episode could happen on Love Island

When is Love Island 2022's Meet The Parents episode happening?

TV & Movies

Paige Thorne is one of the Love Island favourites

How old is Love Island's Paige Thorne?

TV & Movies

Rosie Williams has hit out at ex Adam Collard

Love Island's Rosie Williams hits out at ex Adam Collard as he returns to show

TV & Movies

Adam Collard starred on Love Island in 2018

Who is Love Island's Adam Collard? Age, career and ex-girlfriends revealed

TV & Movies

Will there be a winter Love Island?

Will there be a winter Love Island in 2023?

TV & Movies

The Love Island final is in a few weeks

When does Love Island 2022 finish?

TV & Movies

A simple trick could help you sleep better in the hot weather (stock images)

The two-second fan trick that could help you sleep during the heatwave

Lifestyle

You could get fined for building a sandcastle

You could be fined £130 for building a sandcastle in Spain

How much does it cost to leave your fan on at night? (stock image)

This is how much it costs to leave your fan on all night

Lifestyle

Love Island first look sees Adam Collard flirt with Ekin-Su, Danica and Paige

Love Island first look sees Adam Collard flirt with Ekin-Su, Danica and Paige

TV & Movies

Your kids can eat for free this summer holidays

All the restaurants and cafes where kids can eat free or for £1 this summer holidays
Stacey has reunited with her kids after her hen do

Stacey Solomon reunites with kids after wild Greece hen do

Celebrities

Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue are back together for the final episode of Neighbours

Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue reunite to film final Neighbours scenes

TV & Movies