The two-second fan trick that could help you sleep during the heatwave

A simple trick could help you sleep better in the hot weather (stock images). Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

An expert has claimed that we've all been using our fans wrong, and her advice could help you sleep better in the warm weather...

With much of the country in the grips of a sweltering heatwave, sleeping has been a pretty big challenge this week.

While there are different opinions on whether sleeping with a fan is a good idea or not, one expert has claimed that it's all about how we use them.

As reported by Birmingham Live, New Zealand-based eco-design adviser Nelson Labo has claimed the moving your fan's position could be key to a good night's sleep.

Many of us sleep with our fans pointing towards us (stock image). Picture: Getty

While most of us sleep with our fans directly facing us, Nelson says that we should actually have them pointed toward the window.

He told the Telegraph in 2019 that this method will mean warm air is blown out the room, while at the same time pulling cooler air in.

He said: "What the fan does is, it forces cross ventilation, even when the wind is not blowing. A fan will also pull air around corners, as in our home.

The UK recorded its hottest day of the year so far this week. Picture: Alamy

"The overall goal is to pull the warm air out while drawing cool air in once the outdoor temperature drops below the indoor temperature. Fans use hardly any power compared to AC."

Temperatures have reached up to 31C in the UK this week, but forecasters have predicted that the warm weather will be replaced by thunderstorms this weekend.