UK weather: Met Office reveal how long heatwave will last as temperatures could reach 43C

By Naomi Bartram

When will the heatwave end in the UK and how hot will it be? Here's what we know...

After a scorching weekend in the UK, it looks like the weather is set to stay very hot.

The Met Office is forecasting temperatures of up to 33C on Tuesday this week, with no sign of the heat subsiding.

A Level 3 Heat Health Alert has even been issued by the Met Office, with experts warning those in the south east to keep safe over the coming days.

But when will the hot weather end? Here’s what we know…

People flocked to the beaches in the heat. Picture: Alamy

When will the heatwave end?

Unfortunately, if you’re not a fan of hot weather then it’s bad news as the heat is set to continue.

While temperatures could drop by a couple of degrees on Thursday, it will still feel ‘very warm’.

Speaking to The Sun, Met Office forecaster Steven Keates warned ‘we’re in for a real rollercoaster which may take people by surprise’.

In fact, the mercury could even hit 43C on Sunday, as he said: “Next weekend we could have some really exceptional record-breaking heat and it will ramp up suddenly — like someone has turned on the gas.

The weather is going to get hotter this week. Picture: Getty Images

“Some models from America indicate we could see 43°C in East Anglia next Sunday, which would obliterate the current UK record.”

This is the start of a long stretch of warm weather for much of England and Wales, that could last for much of next week.

Speaking on the latest Met Office 10 Day Trend Met Office Meteorologist and Presenter Alex Deakin said: “There's good model certainty that we’ll see a peak in temperatures in the early part of this week but there’s one possible scenario where temperatures get even higher late this week.

“A more likely scenario is that temperatures return to something similar to Monday and Tuesday and there’s also a chance temperatures could drop much closer to average.”

But there are warnings these temperatures could be very dangerous if people don’t take good care of themselves.

Matthew Killick, Director of Crisis Response and Community Resilience, British Red Cross, said: “We’re all looking forward to enjoying some warm weather this summer, but it’s important to remember that heat can be very dangerous, especially for children, older people and those with underlying health conditions.

“Climate change means we’re experiencing longer and more intense heatwaves, but a worrying number of people aren’t aware of the risks around hot weather.

"In England alone there were more than 2,500 excess deaths in the summer of 2020, and unfortunately it’s predicted that heat-related deaths in the UK could treble within 30 years.”