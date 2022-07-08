Exclusive

Love Island host Laura Whitmore defends Jacques O'Neill after Casa Amor drama

8 July 2022, 11:23 | Updated: 8 July 2022, 11:24

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Laura Whitmore appeared on Heart Breakfast this morning with Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman to talk all things Love Island.

After the most dramatic episode of Love Island ever, Laura Whitmore joined Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman on Heart Breakfast this morning.

Casa Amor came to a fiery end on Thursday evening, as the boys and girls had to choose whether to recouple.

And it was Jacques O’Neill who shocked the nation when he decided to stay with Paige Thorne, despite getting close with new girl Cheyenne Kerr.

Defending Jacques after his antics, Laura said: “To be fair to him, he was honest with Paige.

Laura Whitmore entered the Love Island villa this week
Laura Whitmore entered the Love Island villa this week. Picture: ITV

“It doesn't make it any easier but no one is boyfriend and girlfriend yet.”

Laura also admitted she had no idea who Jacques was going to pick before she entered the villa.

She told Jamie and Zoe: “I didn’t know what the boys were doing.

“I didn’t know what Jacques was doing. I was like ‘if you break my Paige’s heart’. I’m not allowed to get too close to them, that’s me being very professional.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Laura admitted she was ‘a little bit heartbroken’ by Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack both choosing to couple up with new people.

Jacques O'Neill was criticised for his Casa Amor behaviour on Love Island
Jacques O'Neill was criticised for his Casa Amor behaviour on Love Island. Picture: ITV

She also added she hopes Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu make it all the way to the final.

“They have fun together,” she said, adding: “They giggle, they make each other laugh, I think it would be a rocky relationship, but I'm here for it.”

Laura went on to chat about her book ‘No one can change your life apart from you’.

Made up of a series of stories from Laura’s life and things she has learnt over the years, the book is all about self-belief and learning to accept yourself.

Opening up about why she decided to write it during lockdown, Laura said: “It was a time where people used it to reset and take stock of their life.

“But I felt out of control and I needed to do something that made me feel like I had control again.”

