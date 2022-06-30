Who is Love Island's Jacques O'Neil? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Gemma Owen's ex Jacques entered the villa as one of the bombshells - find out how old he is, where he's from, and what rugby team he plays for...

Love Island dealt us all a huge dose of drama when Gemma Owen's ex Jacques O'Neil entered the villa as one of the new bombshells.

The rugby player was on a date with single girl Paige Thorne in the garden when a stunned Gemma realised who he was.

He has since got together with Paige, and the pair appear to be one of the strongest couples in the villa.

Here's everything you need to know about Jacques.

Who is Jacques? What's his age and job?

Jacques, 23, is a Professional Rugby League Player from Cumbria.

Speaking about his decision to go on Love Island, he said: "I had injury after injury with my hamstring last year. I had an operation and it was a bad time for me. I was saying to my mum the other day that I want a girl and to settle down. I’ve done all my bits."

Jacques has played for the Super League club Castleford Tigers 29 times since signing in 2019. In his entrance interview, he said that he's single because he's 'concentrating so much on rugby'.

Who is Jacques coupled up with?

Jacques is currently coupled up with Paige O'Neil. The pair's relationship was briefly tested, after Jay opted to steal Paige during a dramatic recoupling.

Paige and Jacques have since reunited, however, and currently seem to be going strong.

When did Jacques date Gemma Owen?

Jacques is the ex-boyfriend of fellow islander Gemma, and his arrival to the villa caused came as quite the shock to his ex. It is thought that the pair dated for eight months around the summer of 2020.