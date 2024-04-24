Take That This Life On Tour at London's O2 Arena timings, support act and tickets

24 April 2024, 16:16 | Updated: 24 April 2024, 16:58

Take That are hitting London's O2 arena for their This Is Life tour
Take That are hitting London's O2 arena for their This Is Life tour. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald are bringing the This Life On Tour to London - here's all the important details including when it starts and how long it lasts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Take That sent fans wild last year when they confirmed they would be taking their new album, This Life on tour for 2024.

Taking to stages across the UK, including Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester and of course, London, Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald are bringing their biggest and best hits to their setlist for their fans.

Having started the tour at the beginning of April, Take That are now due to hit the famous London O2 Arena for six nights with a show that will please fans of their new music, as well as their old classics including 'Relight My Fire', 'Hold Up a Light', and 'Back For Good'.

So if you're heading to the This Life On Tour in London and need to know more, here's all the details including timings, who the support act is and whether tickets are still available.

Take That singing on stage
Take That confirmed in 2023 they would be taking their new album on a UK tour. Picture: Getty

When are Take That playing London's O2 arena?

The band, who formed in 1990, began their latest tour in April 2024 and are now officially taking their set to London for a total of six nights.

Take That will be performing at London's O2 arena on the 25th, 26th, 27th, 28th and 30th April along with the 1st of May too.

They will then be heading to Glasgow for the next leg of their tour.

What time does Take That's This Life On Tour start and how long does it last?

Doors will open to Take That concert goers from 6:30pm each night except from April 28th when they open at 6pm.

Exact times of when the band actually hit the stage haven't been confirmed but judging by recent performances you can expect them to be on stage between 8:30pm and 9pm.

As the doors open slightly earlier on the 28th, you can expect the show to start earlier too.

Again, no finish time is exact, but Take That should be done with their incredible tunes around 11pm.

Who is Take That's support act in London?

Supporting the band throughout the UK and Ireland tour is Olly Murs himself. He is expected on stage around 7.25pm.

Olly has also just welcomed his first daughter into the world with wife Amelia making tour life very busy.

Gary Barlow and Olly Murs backstage while on tour
Olly Murs has been a brilliant support act for Gary Barlow and the band. Picture: Olly Murs/Instagram

What's the This Life On Tour setlist?

Songs and performances can change from venue to venue, however, the Take That guys have stuck to this setlist for previous nights so far:

  • Keep Your Head Up
  • Windows
  • Giants
  • Days I Hate Myself
  • Everything Changes
  • Sure
  • Shine
  • A Million Love Songs
  • I Found Heaven
  • Pray
  • Forever Love
  • Clementine
  • Speak Without Words
  • Patience
  • The Flood
  • Get Ready For It
  • March of the Hopeful
  • The Champion
  • This Life
  • Greatest Day
  • These Days
  • Time and Time Again
  • Relight My Fire
  • One More Word
  • Hold Up a Light
  • Back for Good
  • You and Me
  • Never Forget
  • Rule the World

Can you still get tickets to Take That's This Life On Tour in London?

You're in luck, as despite the huge demand for tickets, Ticketmaster is still saying there is availability for tickets, although very limited.

The MAFS Australia reunion was filmed in 2023

When was MAFS Australia filmed and how far apart was the reunion episode?

Married at First Sight

Tipping Point player heartbroken as she's 'refused' £2,000 holiday she won on game show

Tipping Point player heartbroken as she's 'refused' £2,000 holiday she won on game show

Olly Murs baby details: Amelia Murs pregnancy announcement, gender and name

Olly Murs baby details: Amelia Murs pregnancy announcement, gender and name

Celebrities

MAFS Australia's Jack reveals producers made him change his final vows to Tori 'six or seven' times

MAFS Australia's Jack reveals producers made him change his final vows to Tori 'six or seven' times

Married at First Sight

Inside MAFS Australia star Tim's new relationship following shock spilt from Sara

Inside MAFS Australia star Tim's new relationship following shock spilt from Sara

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Ben takes brutal swipe at Jono and Ellie's 'fake' relationship

MAFS Australia's Ben takes brutal swipe at Jono and Ellie's 'fake' relationship

Married at First Sight

Where are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Jonathan now?

Where are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Jonathan now?

Married at First Sight

Are MAFS Australia's Ridge and Jade still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Ridge and Jade still together?

Married at First Sight

Take That This Life on Tour full setlist revealed

Take That This Life on Tour full setlist revealed

Everything we know about the MAFS Australia 2024 reunion so far

Everything we know about the MAFS Australia 2024 reunion so far

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Richard reveals Timothy 'let him down' during his relationship with Andrea

MAFS Australia's Richard reveals Timothy 'let him down' during his relationship with Andrea

Married at First Sight

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash selfies

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash relationship timeline: How did they meet?

Sue Radford's daughter Millie announces engagement after romantic Florida trip

Sue Radford's daughter Millie announces engagement after romantic Florida trip

How to transform your hair for summer 2024

How to transform your hair for summer 2024

Lifestyle

When is the MAFS Australia reunion on TV? UK air date and time revealed

When is the MAFS Australia reunion on TV? UK air date and time revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Lauren and Jonathan's awkward final vows in full

MAFS Australia's Lauren and Jonathan's awkward final vows in full

Married at First Sight

What is Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's net worth?

What is Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's net worth?

Celebrities

Are MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori still together now?

Are MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori still together now?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Tori and Jack's bizarre final vows revealed

MAFS Australia's Tori and Jack's bizarre final vows revealed

Married at First Sight

Inside MAFS Australia's Jonathan and Ellie's relationship

Inside MAFS Australia's Jonathan and Ellie's relationship

Married at First Sight

What's going on with Timothy and Lucinda now?

Where are MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy now? Everything that happened after the experiment

Married at First Sight

Prince Louis' full name and special meanings explained

Prince Louis' full name and special meanings explained

News

Gogglebox's Stephen and Daniel break silence on shock divorce announcement

Gogglebox's Stephen and Daniel break silence on shock divorce announcement

Why does Simon Cowell wear orange glasses? The real reason revealed

Why does Simon Cowell wear orange glasses? The real reason revealed

Spanish holiday destination considering water restrictions for tourists

Spanish holiday destination considering water restrictions for tourists

Lifestyle

MAFS Australia's Richard 'lost money' being on show and calls for higher pay for cast

MAFS Australia's Richard 'lost money' being on show and calls for higher pay for cast

Married at First Sight

The truth behind MAFS Australia stars Sara and Cassandra's unaired feud

The truth behind MAFS Australia stars Sara and Cassandra's unaired feud

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia viewers turn on 'cold' Jayden as he fails to understand Eden's anxiety

MAFS Australia viewers turn on 'cold' Jayden as he fails to understand Eden's anxiety

Married at First Sight

Which MAFS Australia couples are still together from 2024?

Which MAFS Australia couples are still together from 2024?

Married at First Sight