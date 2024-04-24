Take That This Life On Tour at London's O2 Arena timings, support act and tickets

Take That are hitting London's O2 arena for their This Is Life tour. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald are bringing the This Life On Tour to London - here's all the important details including when it starts and how long it lasts.

Take That sent fans wild last year when they confirmed they would be taking their new album, This Life on tour for 2024.

Taking to stages across the UK, including Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester and of course, London, Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald are bringing their biggest and best hits to their setlist for their fans.

Having started the tour at the beginning of April, Take That are now due to hit the famous London O2 Arena for six nights with a show that will please fans of their new music, as well as their old classics including 'Relight My Fire', 'Hold Up a Light', and 'Back For Good'.

So if you're heading to the This Life On Tour in London and need to know more, here's all the details including timings, who the support act is and whether tickets are still available.

Take That confirmed in 2023 they would be taking their new album on a UK tour. Picture: Getty

When are Take That playing London's O2 arena?

The band, who formed in 1990, began their latest tour in April 2024 and are now officially taking their set to London for a total of six nights.

Take That will be performing at London's O2 arena on the 25th, 26th, 27th, 28th and 30th April along with the 1st of May too.

They will then be heading to Glasgow for the next leg of their tour.

What time does Take That's This Life On Tour start and how long does it last?

Doors will open to Take That concert goers from 6:30pm each night except from April 28th when they open at 6pm.

Exact times of when the band actually hit the stage haven't been confirmed but judging by recent performances you can expect them to be on stage between 8:30pm and 9pm.

As the doors open slightly earlier on the 28th, you can expect the show to start earlier too.

Again, no finish time is exact, but Take That should be done with their incredible tunes around 11pm.

Who is Take That's support act in London?

Supporting the band throughout the UK and Ireland tour is Olly Murs himself. He is expected on stage around 7.25pm.

Olly has also just welcomed his first daughter into the world with wife Amelia making tour life very busy.

Olly Murs has been a brilliant support act for Gary Barlow and the band. Picture: Olly Murs/Instagram

What's the This Life On Tour setlist?

Songs and performances can change from venue to venue, however, the Take That guys have stuck to this setlist for previous nights so far:

Keep Your Head Up

Windows

Giants

Days I Hate Myself

Everything Changes

Sure

Shine

A Million Love Songs

I Found Heaven

Pray

Forever Love

Clementine

Speak Without Words

Patience

The Flood

Get Ready For It

March of the Hopeful

The Champion

This Life

Greatest Day

These Days

Time and Time Again

Relight My Fire

One More Word

Hold Up a Light

Back for Good

You and Me

Never Forget

Rule the World

Can you still get tickets to Take That's This Life On Tour in London?

You're in luck, as despite the huge demand for tickets, Ticketmaster is still saying there is availability for tickets, although very limited.