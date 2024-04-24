Take That This Life On Tour at London's O2 Arena timings, support act and tickets
24 April 2024, 16:16 | Updated: 24 April 2024, 16:58
Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald are bringing the This Life On Tour to London - here's all the important details including when it starts and how long it lasts.
Take That sent fans wild last year when they confirmed they would be taking their new album, This Life on tour for 2024.
Taking to stages across the UK, including Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester and of course, London, Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald are bringing their biggest and best hits to their setlist for their fans.
Having started the tour at the beginning of April, Take That are now due to hit the famous London O2 Arena for six nights with a show that will please fans of their new music, as well as their old classics including 'Relight My Fire', 'Hold Up a Light', and 'Back For Good'.
So if you're heading to the This Life On Tour in London and need to know more, here's all the details including timings, who the support act is and whether tickets are still available.
When are Take That playing London's O2 arena?
The band, who formed in 1990, began their latest tour in April 2024 and are now officially taking their set to London for a total of six nights.
Take That will be performing at London's O2 arena on the 25th, 26th, 27th, 28th and 30th April along with the 1st of May too.
They will then be heading to Glasgow for the next leg of their tour.
What time does Take That's This Life On Tour start and how long does it last?
Doors will open to Take That concert goers from 6:30pm each night except from April 28th when they open at 6pm.
Exact times of when the band actually hit the stage haven't been confirmed but judging by recent performances you can expect them to be on stage between 8:30pm and 9pm.
As the doors open slightly earlier on the 28th, you can expect the show to start earlier too.
Again, no finish time is exact, but Take That should be done with their incredible tunes around 11pm.
Who is Take That's support act in London?
Supporting the band throughout the UK and Ireland tour is Olly Murs himself. He is expected on stage around 7.25pm.
Olly has also just welcomed his first daughter into the world with wife Amelia making tour life very busy.
What's the This Life On Tour setlist?
Songs and performances can change from venue to venue, however, the Take That guys have stuck to this setlist for previous nights so far:
- Keep Your Head Up
- Windows
- Giants
- Days I Hate Myself
- Everything Changes
- Sure
- Shine
- A Million Love Songs
- I Found Heaven
- Pray
- Forever Love
- Clementine
- Speak Without Words
- Patience
- The Flood
- Get Ready For It
- March of the Hopeful
- The Champion
- This Life
- Greatest Day
- These Days
- Time and Time Again
- Relight My Fire
- One More Word
- Hold Up a Light
- Back for Good
- You and Me
- Never Forget
- Rule the World
Can you still get tickets to Take That's This Life On Tour in London?
You're in luck, as despite the huge demand for tickets, Ticketmaster is still saying there is availability for tickets, although very limited.