Usher 2025 UK tour ticket prices, dates and venues revealed

20 February 2024, 12:03

Usher has announced new tour dates for his concert USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE
Usher has announced new tour dates for his concert USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE. Picture: Instagram/Usher/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Usher will be coming to The O2 in London for his USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE tour in 2025. Here is all the information you need about UK ticket prices, venues, dates and European concerts.

Usher has announced his 2025 tour USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE will be heading to the UK and Europe in 2025.

Fresh from headlining the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show, Usher has gained a whole new legion of fans after viewers saw him reunite on stage with Alicia Keys, will.i.am, Lil Jon, Ludacris, H.E.R, and Sonic Boom of the South. Now an Usher concert is on its way to the UK, with The Love in This Club singer announcing that he will be performing in London at The O2 in April 2025, before continuing his tour in Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin.

Fans can expect to hear toe-tapping songs such as Yeah!, Burn, DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love and My Boo, on this exciting tour. Fan club presale is already underway on Ticketmaster, with general sale expected to kick off shortly after.

How can you get tickets for Usher's world tour, when are his London dates and where in the UK is he touring? Here is everything you need to know about USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE tour.

Usher revealed he was going on tour via his Instagram page
Usher revealed he was going on tour via his Instagram page. Picture: Instagram/Usher

Usher UK tour dates:

1st of April 2025- The O2- London

2nd of April 2025- The O2- London

5th of April 2025- The O2- London

So far Usher has not announced any other venues or dates for his UK tour, however fans are hoping he will be adding more performances and locations (such as Macnhester) to his schedule.

Usher UK tickets:

Fans can purchase tickets to Usher's UK tour by visiting Ticketmaster. Presale is currently ongoing and will end on Thursday the 22nd of February.

It is currently unclear when general sale of USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE will occur, however it is expected that it will not be long after presale ends.

Usher has announced UK and European dates for his world tour
Usher has announced UK and European dates for his world tour. Picture: Getty

How much are Usher tickets?

Usher tickets for his concert at The O2 in London range from £77.60- £144.10. There are also VIP packages will be cost more.

The Usher ticket tiers are:

Gold circle standing – £144.10

General admission standing – £105.10

Level 1 A seats – £144.10

Level 4 A seats – £105.10

Level 4 B seats – £88.85

Level 4 C seats – £77.60

Usher European tour dates:

15th of April 2025- Accor Arena- Paris

22nd of April 2025- Ziggo Dome- Amsterdam

23rd of April 2025- Ziggo Dome- Amsterdam

1st of May 2025- Mercedes-Benz Arena- Berlin

