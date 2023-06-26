Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical: Venue, dates and how to get tickets

Mrs Doubtfire the Musical is coming to the UK. Picture: Live Nation Entertainment

How to get tickets to Mrs Doubtfire The Musical - London’s hottest show this summer!

Helloooo, London! The musical comedy Mrs. Doubtfire is here to save the day! Based on the beloved film, this big-hearted and hilarious new production is now dazzling and delighting audiences at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre.

Out-of-work actor Daniel will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives.

As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

Mrs. Doubtfire The Musical | London's Shaftesbury Theatre

Mrs. Doubtfire has been created by a transatlantic team of award-winning artists, with a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and original music and lyrics by Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick (the Tony Award-nominated team behind Something Rotten!, along with O’Farrell).

It is directed by 4-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), the scenic design is by David Korins (Hamilton), and the choreography is by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), while the music supervision is by Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical).

Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical venue and dates

Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical is playing at The Shaftesbury Theatre in London’s West End.

The dates are Mondays – Saturdays at 7.30pm, as well as Thursdays and Saturdays at 2.30pm.

How to buy tickets:

You can buy tickets at https://www.mrsdoubtfiremusical.co.uk.