Hercules the Musical London tickets, cast and debut date
24 June 2024, 16:02
When is Hercules the Musical coming to the West End, how can you buy tickets and what do we know so far?
Disney have made the dreams of Hercules fans come true as they announce that a musical version of the hit 1997 film Hercules has been made into a musical.
Hercules the Musical will make its debut on the West End in London next summer, with the same feel-good music including Zero to Hero, Go The Distance and The Gospel Truth.
This announcement comes after years of Disney fans waiting for a live-action film version of Hercules, and while we still don't know where that stands, the good news is the story will be brought to life on the stage.
While information about the show is very scarce at the moment, here's everything we know so far.
What is Hercules the Musical?
Hercules the Musical is a Disney adaptation of the hit 1997 animated film, bought to life for the stage.
The original film is still a fan-favourite to this day, with a timeless soundtrack including hits such as I Won't Say I'm In Love, A Star is Born and Go The Distance.
Disney Theatrical Group has confirmed the opening of Disney’s new production of Hercules on Monday 24th June, revealing that it will be directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw.
Music and lyrics are by Alan Menken and David Zippel, the original creators of the songs heard in the hit film.
When and where is Hercules the Musical showing?
At the moment, there is no specific date for the Hercules Musical debut, however, we do know it will start showing in the summer of 2025.
The show has been confirmed to be playing at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on the West End.
How do I get tickets for Hercules the Musical?
At the moment, you cannot buy tickets for Hercules the Musical.
You can, however, sign up for email updates on the website here.
