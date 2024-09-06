Olly Murs 2025 tour: Venues, dates and how to get tickets

On Air Now
6 September 2024, 17:14
Here's everything you need to know about Olly Murs' 2025 nationwide Arena Tour as the hitmakers sets out on the road next Spring.
Olly Murs has announced his 2025 UK Arena Tour for 2025, 15 years of hits, with special guest Blue also performing at the 16 dates.
After performing with Take That as a special guest during their tour earlier this year, the Troublemaker and Dear Darlin' hitmaker will be taking his own show on the road from 24th April until 17th May, 2025.
The shows will kick off in Plymouth and will end at The 02 in London, with tickets going on sale very soon for fans.
Olly Murs will be joined by boyband Blue, best known for their hits One Love, If You Come Back and All Rise, during the UK Arena tour.
Talking about the tour, Olly said: “Celebrating 15 unbelievable years doing what I love best will be truly special. But to top it off I’m taking a band with me who I was obsessed with in my college years, BLUE! No doubt the pranks and banter will be free-flowing but most importantly it’s going to be a great night for the fans to enjoy, I can’t wait.”
Meanwhile, Blue said: "We were really delighted when Olly asked us to join him on his Arena tour next year and can’t wait to get on the road with him in the Spring! We are going to have a whole lot of fun and look forward to making him an honorary Blue boy! We’ll be singing the biggest hits and maybe the odd joke here and there – watch out Olly!”
Tickets go on sale for Olly Murs' UK 2025 Tour 15 years of hits on Friday, 13th September at 10:00am.
Early access to tickets will be available to those signed up to Olly’s mailing list 48 hours before general on sale.
You can buy tickets here.