Olly Murs 2025 tour: Venues, dates and how to get tickets

Olly Murs will be heading out on the road for a 2025 UK Arena Tour with special guests Blue. Picture: PH / Getty

Here's everything you need to know about Olly Murs' 2025 nationwide Arena Tour as the hitmakers sets out on the road next Spring.

Olly Murs has announced his 2025 UK Arena Tour for 2025, 15 years of hits, with special guest Blue also performing at the 16 dates.

After performing with Take That as a special guest during their tour earlier this year, the Troublemaker and Dear Darlin' hitmaker will be taking his own show on the road from 24th April until 17th May, 2025.

The shows will kick off in Plymouth and will end at The 02 in London, with tickets going on sale very soon for fans.

Olly Murs joined by special guests Blue

Olly Murs will be joined by boyband Blue, best known for their hits One Love, If You Come Back and All Rise, during the UK Arena tour.

Talking about the tour, Olly said: “Celebrating 15 unbelievable years doing what I love best will be truly special. But to top it off I’m taking a band with me who I was obsessed with in my college years, BLUE! No doubt the pranks and banter will be free-flowing but most importantly it’s going to be a great night for the fans to enjoy, I can’t wait.”

Meanwhile, Blue said: "We were really delighted when Olly asked us to join him on his Arena tour next year and can’t wait to get on the road with him in the Spring! We are going to have a whole lot of fun and look forward to making him an honorary Blue boy! We’ll be singing the biggest hits and maybe the odd joke here and there – watch out Olly!”

Olly Murs will be joined by Blue on his UK Arena Tour next Spring. Picture: PH

Venues and dates

Thursday, 24th April 2025 - Plymouth Pavilions

Saturday, 26th April 2025 - Brighton Centre

Sunday, 27th April 2025 - Hull Connexin Live

Friday, 2nd May 2025 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Saturday, 3rd May 2025 - Aberdeen P&J Live

Sunday, 4th May 2025 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Tuesday 6th May 2025 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Thursday, 8th May 2025 - Manchester Co-op Live

Friday 9th May 2025 - Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday 10th May 2025 - Sheffield Utilita Arena

Monday 12th May 2025 - Cardiff Utilita Arena

Thursday 15th May 2025 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Friday 16th May 2025 - Birmingham bp pulse LIVE

Saturday, 17th May 2025 - London The O2

How to buy tickets

Tickets go on sale for Olly Murs' UK 2025 Tour 15 years of hits on Friday, 13th September at 10:00am.

Early access to tickets will be available to those signed up to Olly’s mailing list 48 hours before general on sale.

You can buy tickets here.