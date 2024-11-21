Busted to headline Colchester Castle Summer Series in summer 2025

21 November 2024, 16:43

Busted will headline Colchester Castle Summer Series in summer 2025
Busted will headline Colchester Castle Summer Series in summer 2025. Picture: Getty / PH
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Busted will take to the stage in Colchester next summer as they are announced as headliners for Colchester Castle Summer Series.

Busted will be bringing their hits What I Go To School For, You Said No, Year 3000, Air Hostess and Sleeping With The Light On to Essex for Summer 2025.

The pop-rock band have been announced as one of the headliners for the Colchester Castle Summer Series, performing for one night only and supported by Scouting For Girls.

Tickets to see Busted at Colchester Castle Summer Series go on sale on Friday, November 22, so make sure you don't miss the opportunity to see Charlie Simpson, Matt Willis and James Bourne perform their biggest hits.

Busted will take to the stage in Colchester next summer as they are announced as headliners for Colchester Castle Summer Series. Picture: PH

When and where are Busted performing?

Busted will headline Colchester Castle Summer Series on Friday, November 15, 2025.

Who is supporting Busted?

Busted will be supported by Scouting For Girls at the Colchester Castle Summer Series.

Scouting For Girls are an English pop-rock band who rose to fame in the 2010s with their hits She's So Lovely, Elvis Ain't Dead, Heartbeat and This Ain't A Long Song This Is Goodbye.

How to get tickets

Tickets for Busted at Colchester Castle Summer Series will be available from 10.00am on Friday, November 22.

You can buy them here.

