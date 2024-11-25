Gary Barlow announces huge Songbook UK tour for 2025: Tickets, venues and dates revealed

Gary Barlow of Take That performs on stage. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Gary Barlow is back on tour next year!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Take That star is heading out on an epic solo tour in 2025, titled Songbook.

On the tour, Gary will be playing his most iconic hits from Take That and solo career, including the likes of 'Back for Good', 'Let Me Go' and 'A Million Love Songs'.

Tickets for all shows go on sale on Friday, November 29 at 9.30am from here.

The full tour dates are as follows:

Thursday, April 17th: Villa Marina, Isle of Man

Friday, April 18th: Villa Marina, Isle of Man

Saturday, April 20th: Killarney, Ireland

Tuesday, April 22nd: Waterfront, Belfast

Wednesday, April 23rd: Waterfront, Belfast

Friday, April 25th: 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Saturday, April 26th: 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Monday, April 28th: Empire Theatre, Liverpool

Tuesday, April 29th: Empire Theatre, Liverpool

Thursday, May 1st: Utilia Arena, Cardiff

Friday, May 2nd: Civic at The Halls, Wolverhampton

Saturday, May 3rd: Civic at The Halls, Wolverhampton

Monday, May 5th: Opera House, Blackpool

Tuesday, May 6th: Opera House, Blackpool

Thursday, May 8th: Apollo, Manchester

Friday, May 9th: Apollo, Manchester

Monday, May 12th: Royal Albert Hall, London

Tuesday, May 13th: Royal Albert Hall, London

Thursday, May 15th: Brighton Centre, Brighton

Friday, May 16th: International Centre, Bournemouth

Monday, May 19th: City Hall, Sheffield

Tuesday, May 20th: City Hall, Sheffield

Thursday, May 22nd: Globe, Stockton

Friday, May 23rd: Globe, Stockton

Saturday, May 24th: P&J Live, Aberdeen

Monday, May 26th: SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

Tuesday, May 27th: SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

Thursday, May 29th: Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Friday, May 30th: Caird Hall, Dundee

Saturday, May 31st: Caird Hall, Dundee

Monday, June 2nd: O2 City Hall, Newcastle

Tuesday, June 3rd: O2 City Hall, Newcastle

Thursday, June 5th: DeMondfort Hall, Leicester

Friday, June 6th: Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

Saturday, June 7th: Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

Tuesday, June 10th: Piece Hall, Halifax

Wednesday, June 11th: Piece Hall, Halifax

Friday, June 13th: Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

Saturday, June 14th: Delamere Forest

Wednesday, June 18th: Eden Project, Cornwall

Friday, June 20th: Blenheim Palace, Woodstock

Saturday, June 21st: Thetford Forest, Norfolk

Gary Barlow's Songbook. Picture: Gary Barlow

Gary Barlow has released six solo studio albums to date.

The most recent was 2021's The Dream of Christmas, and the most recent non-festive album was 2020's Music Played by Humans.

Take That's last album was 2023's This Life, released with the band as a trio of Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, which was supported by an 80-date global tour.