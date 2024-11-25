Gary Barlow announces huge Songbook UK tour for 2025: Tickets, venues and dates revealed
25 November 2024, 08:00 | Updated: 25 November 2024, 10:24
Gary Barlow is back on tour next year!
Listen to this article
The Take That star is heading out on an epic solo tour in 2025, titled Songbook.
On the tour, Gary will be playing his most iconic hits from Take That and solo career, including the likes of 'Back for Good', 'Let Me Go' and 'A Million Love Songs'.
- Read more: Gary Barlow wife and kids: A look inside the Take That star's family life
- Read more: Gary Barlow son height: How tall Daniel Barlow really is as picture goes viral
Tickets for all shows go on sale on Friday, November 29 at 9.30am from here.
Gary Barlow reacts to Robbie William's new biopic film
The full tour dates are as follows:
- Thursday, April 17th: Villa Marina, Isle of Man
- Friday, April 18th: Villa Marina, Isle of Man
- Saturday, April 20th: Killarney, Ireland
- Tuesday, April 22nd: Waterfront, Belfast
- Wednesday, April 23rd: Waterfront, Belfast
- Friday, April 25th: 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin
- Saturday, April 26th: 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin
- Monday, April 28th: Empire Theatre, Liverpool
- Tuesday, April 29th: Empire Theatre, Liverpool
- Thursday, May 1st: Utilia Arena, Cardiff
- Friday, May 2nd: Civic at The Halls, Wolverhampton
- Saturday, May 3rd: Civic at The Halls, Wolverhampton
- Monday, May 5th: Opera House, Blackpool
- Tuesday, May 6th: Opera House, Blackpool
- Thursday, May 8th: Apollo, Manchester
- Friday, May 9th: Apollo, Manchester
- Monday, May 12th: Royal Albert Hall, London
- Tuesday, May 13th: Royal Albert Hall, London
- Thursday, May 15th: Brighton Centre, Brighton
- Friday, May 16th: International Centre, Bournemouth
- Monday, May 19th: City Hall, Sheffield
- Tuesday, May 20th: City Hall, Sheffield
- Thursday, May 22nd: Globe, Stockton
- Friday, May 23rd: Globe, Stockton
- Saturday, May 24th: P&J Live, Aberdeen
- Monday, May 26th: SEC Armadillo, Glasgow
- Tuesday, May 27th: SEC Armadillo, Glasgow
- Thursday, May 29th: Usher Hall, Edinburgh
- Friday, May 30th: Caird Hall, Dundee
- Saturday, May 31st: Caird Hall, Dundee
- Monday, June 2nd: O2 City Hall, Newcastle
- Tuesday, June 3rd: O2 City Hall, Newcastle
- Thursday, June 5th: DeMondfort Hall, Leicester
- Friday, June 6th: Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
- Saturday, June 7th: Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
- Tuesday, June 10th: Piece Hall, Halifax
- Wednesday, June 11th: Piece Hall, Halifax
- Friday, June 13th: Open Air Theatre, Scarborough
- Saturday, June 14th: Delamere Forest
- Wednesday, June 18th: Eden Project, Cornwall
- Friday, June 20th: Blenheim Palace, Woodstock
- Saturday, June 21st: Thetford Forest, Norfolk
Gary Barlow has released six solo studio albums to date.
The most recent was 2021's The Dream of Christmas, and the most recent non-festive album was 2020's Music Played by Humans.
Take That's last album was 2023's This Life, released with the band as a trio of Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, which was supported by an 80-date global tour.