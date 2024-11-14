Mark Owen facts: Take That singer's age, wife, children, height and career explained

14 November 2024, 13:03 | Updated: 14 November 2024, 13:22

Mark Owen in 2023
Mark Owen in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Mark Owen rose to fame with Take That, one of Britain's most successful boy bands of the 1990s.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taking on lead singing duties on songs like 'Babe', Mark became a favourite pinup for years.

After the group's initial split in 1996, Mark launched a solo career with hits like 'Four Minute Warning', 'Child' and 'Clementine'. Though his solo success was modest compared to bandmate Robbie Williams, Mark remained a beloved figure in British pop.

He later rejoined Take That for their triumphant 2006 reunion, contributing to their renewed chart dominance. A talented songwriter and performer, Mark Owen's boyish charm and distinctive vocals helped define both Take That's original and reformed eras.

  1. How old is Mark Owen and where is he from?

    Mark Owen in 1993
    Mark Owen in 1993. Picture: Getty

    Mark Owen was born on January 27, 1972. He celebrated his 52nd birthday in 2024.

    He was born in Oldham, Lancashire. He lived in a small council house with his mother Mary, his father Keith, brother Daniel and sister Tracey.

    His father was a decorator, and later worked at a police station. His mother was a supervisor in a bakery in Oldham.

  2. How did Mark Owen get his start in music and when did he join Take That?

    Take That On 'Going Live!'
    Take That On 'Going Live!'. Picture: Getty

    Mark Owen got his start in music through Take That from their very beginning.

    He successfully auditioned for the group in 1989 when he was 17 years old, along with Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Jason Orange, and Robbie Williams.

    The band was put together by manager Nigel Martin-Smith in Manchester.

    Prior to this, Owen had no professional music experience, though he had performed in school productions and local music events in his hometown of Oldham.

  3. What songs did he sing lead vocals for in Take That?

    Take That - Shine (Official Video)

    In Take That, Mark Owen sang lead vocals on several notable songs including:

    'Babe' (1993)

    'Up All Night' (2010)

    'Shine' (2006)

    'Hold Up a Light' (2008)

  4. Who is his wife and does he have kids?

    Mark and wife Emma in 2009
    Mark and wife Emma in 2009. Picture: Getty

    Mark is married to actress Emma Ferguson, who is best known for her starring role in the series Mile High.

    Emma and Mark met in 2004, and were engaged in 2006. They married in November 2009 at a church in Cawdor, Scotland.

    They have a son and two daughters together: a son, Elwood Jack, born in 2006, and two daughters, Willow Rose, born in 2008, and Fox India, born in 2012.

  5. How tall is Mark Owen?

    Mark Owen is thought to be around 5ft 5 (165.1 cm) tall.

