Mark Owen facts: Take That singer's age, wife, children, height and career explained

Mark Owen in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Mark Owen rose to fame with Take That, one of Britain's most successful boy bands of the 1990s.

Taking on lead singing duties on songs like 'Babe', Mark became a favourite pinup for years.

After the group's initial split in 1996, Mark launched a solo career with hits like 'Four Minute Warning', 'Child' and 'Clementine'. Though his solo success was modest compared to bandmate Robbie Williams, Mark remained a beloved figure in British pop.

He later rejoined Take That for their triumphant 2006 reunion, contributing to their renewed chart dominance. A talented songwriter and performer, Mark Owen's boyish charm and distinctive vocals helped define both Take That's original and reformed eras.