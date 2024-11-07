Gary Barlow facts: Take That singer's age, height, family and singing career revealed

Gary Barlow is the lead singer of top UK band Take That. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What is Gary Barlow's net worth? Where is he from? And what songs has he written? Here's everything you need to know about the singer.

Gary Barlow has become one of the UK's most credible pop stars thanks to his career in Take That, his solo stint, his songwriting skills and much more.

Away from music, the 'Rule The World' singer has also taken his chances on TV with a role as an X Factor judge and his latest project Gary Barlow's Wine Tour: South Africa.

And when Gary isn't busy writing songs and travelling the world, he's with his amazing family which includes wife Dawn Andrews and their three grown children.

Here's everything you need to know about Gary Barlow including his age, height, where he's from and his net worth.

Take That has had huge success across the globe with their music. Picture: Getty

How old is Gary Barlow and where is he from?

Born on January 20th 1971, Gary celebrated his 53rd birthday in 2024. He was born and raised in Frodsham, Cheshire with his parents Marge and Colin Barlow. He also has a brother called Ian.

Now, Gary has a number of properties that are in the Cotswolds, Santa Monica and London.

How tall is Gary Barlow?

Gary's height has come into question a lot in 2024, especially after a family photo of him standing next to his son Daniel went viral.

Towering above his dad, Gary's son measures in around 6ft 2inches while the singer is approximately 5ft 8in in height. That's around 1.73m tall.

Who are Gary Barlow's wife and children?

Gary is married to wife Dawn who he has been in a relationship with since 1995. They married in 2000 when they also welcomed their first son Daniel.

They also have daughter's Daisy, Emily and Poppy who was sadly stillborn.

Gary Barlow and wife Dawn have been married for more than two decades. Picture: Gary Barlow/Instagram

What is Gary Barlow's net worth?

Countless records, plenty of top albums, TV deals and property and it's no surprise to hear Gary has a staggering net worth of around £99million as reported in 2024.

As one of the most successful singer/songwriters, Gary has had the privilege of playing at many royal events including the late Queen Elizabeth II's 86th birthday party plus her Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

What has Gary Barlow achieved in his career?

It goes without saying, Gary has a number of projects he can be extremely proud of. From writing songs for other stars to those he kept for himself and Take That. Some of his biggest hits are:

'Patience'

'Rule The World'

'A Million Love Songs'

'Greatest Day'

'Pray'

'Face to Fact'

'These Days'

Gary has been on many lucrative tours with the band and has performed at some big events too.

Away from music he landed a huge contract to be a judge on The X Factor and now has his very own ITV show about wine. He also has his own collection of 'Gary Barlow wine' you can buy.

During his career he also dabbled in musical theatre, writing the Calendar Girls The Musical with friend Tim Firth.