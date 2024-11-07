Gary Barlow facts: Take That singer's age, height, family and singing career revealed

7 November 2024, 12:13

Gary Barlow wearing white on stage with Take That
Gary Barlow is the lead singer of top UK band Take That. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What is Gary Barlow's net worth? Where is he from? And what songs has he written? Here's everything you need to know about the singer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gary Barlow has become one of the UK's most credible pop stars thanks to his career in Take That, his solo stint, his songwriting skills and much more.

Away from music, the 'Rule The World' singer has also taken his chances on TV with a role as an X Factor judge and his latest project Gary Barlow's Wine Tour: South Africa.

And when Gary isn't busy writing songs and travelling the world, he's with his amazing family which includes wife Dawn Andrews and their three grown children.

Here's everything you need to know about Gary Barlow including his age, height, where he's from and his net worth.

Take That holding hands on tour
Take That has had huge success across the globe with their music. Picture: Getty

How old is Gary Barlow and where is he from?

Born on January 20th 1971, Gary celebrated his 53rd birthday in 2024. He was born and raised in Frodsham, Cheshire with his parents Marge and Colin Barlow. He also has a brother called Ian.

Now, Gary has a number of properties that are in the Cotswolds, Santa Monica and London.

How tall is Gary Barlow?

Gary's height has come into question a lot in 2024, especially after a family photo of him standing next to his son Daniel went viral.

Towering above his dad, Gary's son measures in around 6ft 2inches while the singer is approximately 5ft 8in in height. That's around 1.73m tall.

Who are Gary Barlow's wife and children?

Gary is married to wife Dawn who he has been in a relationship with since 1995. They married in 2000 when they also welcomed their first son Daniel.

They also have daughter's Daisy, Emily and Poppy who was sadly stillborn.

Gary Barlow and wife Dawn on a pink inflatable flamingo on holiday
Gary Barlow and wife Dawn have been married for more than two decades. Picture: Gary Barlow/Instagram

What is Gary Barlow's net worth?

Countless records, plenty of top albums, TV deals and property and it's no surprise to hear Gary has a staggering net worth of around £99million as reported in 2024.

As one of the most successful singer/songwriters, Gary has had the privilege of playing at many royal events including the late Queen Elizabeth II's 86th birthday party plus her Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

What has Gary Barlow achieved in his career?

It goes without saying, Gary has a number of projects he can be extremely proud of. From writing songs for other stars to those he kept for himself and Take That. Some of his biggest hits are:

  • 'Patience'
  • 'Rule The World'
  • 'A Million Love Songs'
  • 'Greatest Day'
  • 'Pray'
  • 'Face to Fact'
  • 'These Days'

Gary has been on many lucrative tours with the band and has performed at some big events too.

Away from music he landed a huge contract to be a judge on The X Factor and now has his very own ITV show about wine. He also has his own collection of 'Gary Barlow wine' you can buy.

During his career he also dabbled in musical theatre, writing the Calendar Girls The Musical with friend Tim Firth.

Latest Entertainment News

The MAFS UK couples have found love since the show

Where are the cast of MAFS UK 2024 now?

Married at First Sight

Do MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan end up together?

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan together? Shocking reunion twist explained

Married at First Sight

Two MAFS UK couples are set to split during final vows

MAFS UK shock ending revealed as two couples split at final vows

Married at First Sight

So, how tall really is Gary Barlow's son Daniel?

Gary Barlow son height: How tall Daniel Barlow really is as picture goes viral

MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina broke up on the show

MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina break silence following their shock split

Married at First Sight

Marti Pellow

Marti Pellow reflects on 30 years of 'Love is All Around': 'God bless Let Loose'

Colourful fireworks in the London night sky

What are the laws and rules around Firework Night in the UK?

Lifestyle

The MAFS UK final vows release date has been revealed

When are the MAFS UK final vows? Release date revealed

Married at First Sight

Amy and Luke's marriage looks like it may be over

MAFS UK's Amy calls out production following her dramatic argument with husband Luke

Married at First Sight

I'm A Celebrity 2024 is set to return to our TV screens in Novemnber

I'm A Celebrity 2024: Start date, line-up, how to watch and more

I'm A Celebrity

Exclusive
Hugh Grant talks new horror film, Notting Hill and his favourite spot in London

Hugh Grant talks new horror film, Notting Hill and his favourite spot in London

Dev Griffin

Where are G4, Steve Brookstein and Tabby now?

The X Factor 2004: Where are they now? Steve Brookstein, G4, Tabby Callaghan and more

The John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 has been teased

John Lewis Christmas advert 2024: Everything we know from release date to song

The battle of the Christmas adverts has begun

Christmas adverts 2024 revealed: John Lewis, M&S, Sainsbury's, ASDA, Aldi, Lidl and more

I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up revealed!

I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up revealed: Full list of stars 'confirmed' to enter jungle

I'm A Celebrity

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex have been seen kissing on a night out

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex pictured kissing despite explosive split

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Pedro Pascal and Connie Nielsen chatted about Gladiator III

Pedro Pascal and Connie Nielsen talk epic stunts in Gladiator II

James Van Der Beek has opened up about his cancer diagnosis

Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek confirms he has bowel cancer: "There’s reason for optimism"
Quincy Jones and Michael Jackson in 1984

Music legend Quincy Jones dies, aged 91

Lots of celebrities are rumoured to be entering the jungle

I'm A Celebrity 2024 full rumoured line-up so far revealed

Hugh Jackman will headline BST Hyde Park in 2025

Hugh Jackman to headline BST Hyde Park 2025 with special guests

MAFS UK's Sacha has hit back at fans

MAFS UK's Sacha furiously calls out fans who brand her a 'bully' after viewer backlash

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Royal fans have wondered whether Kate Middleton will attend the Remembrance Day service

Will Kate Middleton be at the Remembrance Day service?

Royals

Queen Camilla has been forced to cancel some upcoming events

Queen Camilla forced to cancel engagements due to health concerns

Royals

Here's how to protect your pets this fireworks night

Firework night tips on to keep your pets calm and safe

Lifestyle

Hugh Bonneville opened up about Downton Abbey 3 on Heart Breakfast

Hugh Bonneville reveals what fans can expect from Downton Abbey 3

The MAFS UK reunion is set to be fiery

When is the MAFS UK reunion? Episode release date revealed

Married at First Sight

Sacha and Luke had a disagreement on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Sacha hits back as fans brand her 'nasty' after dramatic Luke argument

Married at First Sight

The best Halloween songs ever

The 30 best Halloween songs ever, ranked

Tom Hardy is a big fan of doom scrolling

Tom Hardy reveals his favourite character of all time

Dev Griffin

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz have broken up

Why did Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz split? Their relationship break-up explained

The Sugababes have announced a new tour

Sugababes reveal what fans can expect from their upcoming tour

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

Here's what we know about Liam Payne's funeral so far

Liam Payne funeral: Date and location 'to be announced very soon'

Kristina and Kieran wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK’s Kristina and Kieran still together?

Married at First Sight

Queen Camilla holds a key position in the royal family

Queen Camilla facts: King Charles's wife's age, royal titles, children and more revealed

Royals

Winter Wonderland 2024

Winter Wonderland 2024 in Hyde Park: Dates, prices and more explained

Lifestyle

Lisa Kudrow paid tribute to Teri Garr

Lisa Kudrow pays tribute to her Friends mother Teri Garr following actor's death aged 79