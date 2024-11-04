The X Factor 2004: Where are they now? Steve Brookstein, G4, Tabby Callaghan and more

4 November 2024

Where are G4, Steve Brookstein and Tabby now?
Where are G4, Steve Brookstein and Tabby now? Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

If you can believe it, it's been 20 years since The X Factor first aired on ITV.

Following the success of Popstars, Pop Idol and Popstars: The Rivals, ITV was on the lookout for a new talent show on Saturday nights.

Hear'Say changed the game when they were formed on Popstars in 2000, while 2001's Pop Idol brought us Will Young, Gareth Gates and Darius, and Girls Aloud were victorious in Popstars: The Rivals in 2002.

2003's Pop Idol 2 was a relative let-down in comparison to its previous series, and judge Simon Cowell wanted to try something slightly different.

Rather than just looking for one artist under the age of 25, he wanted to broaden it out to groups and singers of any age over 16.

With Kate Thornton hosting and the genius signings of fellow judges Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne, The X Factor became unmissable TV. With cringeworthy auditions and cutting comments that definitely wouldn't be allowed in 2024, the show changed the landscape of TV and music over the next decade.

But what happened to the stars of the very first series?

  1. Steve Brookstein (Winner)

    Steve Brookstein then and now
    Steve Brookstein then and now. Picture: Alamy/Steve Brookstein

    Steve’s big break came when he auditioned for the then-new show, attracting nearly 10 million viewers who watched him beat G4 in the final. Winning a £1 million record deal, his debut single, a cover of Phil Collins’ ‘Against All Odds,’ hit number one in the UK.

    However, his career soon faced challenges. Although his debut album, Heart and Soul, topped the charts with UK sales of 105,338, a follow-up single never materialized, and Steve was eventually dropped by Sony BMG.

    Now aged 55, Steve continues to perform occasionally live and on YouTube, delivering soulful covers and new songs.

    He also publicly fell out with Simon Cowell, releasing his own book Getting Over the X in 2014.

  2. G4

    G4 then and now
    G4 then and now. Picture: Alamy/G4

    G4, a classical pop quartet, won the nation’s hearts by finishing as runners-up in the first series.

    The group—made up of Jonathan Ansell, Mike Christie, Ben Thapa, and Matt Stiff—rose to fame during their time on the ITV show, eventually landing a £1.5 million album deal with Sony.

    Following their X Factor success, G4 disbanded in 2007, citing internal disagreements.

    In 2014, they reunited to celebrate their 10th anniversary, performing numerous shows across the UK, and released a Christmas album in 2015. Ben left the group in 2018.

    Today, G4 includes original members Ansell and Christie, with Britain's Got Talent winner Jai McDowall joining after Lewis Raines’ departure in 2023.

    Reflecting on their journey, frontman Jon Ansell said: "We applied for The X Factor as a bit of fun in the hope of securing a positive quote from lead judge Simon Cowell for our upcoming college concert poster. We could never have imagined where this would subsequently lead."

    G4 remain active, with a tour scheduled for May 2025, showcasing hits from the West End and Broadway.

    In 2024, Ben Thapa sadly passed away at the age of 42

  3. Tabby Callaghan

    Tabby then and now
    Tabby then and now. Picture: Alamy/Tabby Callaghan

    Tabby Callaghan finished third in the series under the mentorship of Sharon Osbourne. However, the 43-year-old singer struggled to build on his post-show success.

    In an interview with Metro in May 2024, he shared how he lost contact with Sharon after a year, saying: “It went from we’re going to America to nothing, and it did kind of traumatise me at the time. I felt like she had a plan. But as time went on, I started to question whether she had a plan.”

    Reflecting on his experience, he added: “I just wish that maybe she had let me go a bit earlier because I found out a couple of years after that I was getting offers left, right, and centre. There was a lot of stuff I missed out on that I wasn’t even aware of.”

    Tabby also spoke out against the show in 2009, saying, “Anyone who thinks they are going on The X Factor to make big money will be in for a big shock. Contestants think it is the beginning of their career, but there is nothing to back it up.

    "They set you up for this big thing and then after the show, you can’t sign with anyone for three months. By then, the heat has fizzled out and you’re on your own. I would never go near another reality TV show… I’ve been depressed, ripped off, and left high and dry.”

    Today, Tabby is still active as a musician, performing with various bands, working as a session musician and producer, and continuing his efforts to break through in the music industry.

  4. Rowetta

    Rowetta then and now
    Rowetta then and now. Picture: Getty/Rowetta

    Rowetta had already been a successful backing singer and member of the Happy Mondays by the time she auditioned for the X Factor.

    She captivated both judges and fans with her powerful voice on the show, ultimately finishing in fourth place. Reflecting on her experience, the 58-year-old recently shared that she’s actually relieved she didn’t win.

    She explained her thoughts to Metro, she said: “As the top woman, I’m really glad that I didn’t win, because my single would have been 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow'. “I wanted to do 'Stop Crying Your Heart Out' by Oasis, to be honest, but Simon said it wouldn’t work. But for me, it would have done because then I could have moved on from the X Factor.”

    She released her debut single, Beautiful Lies, in February 2010, which reached #23 on the Irish Singles Chart. Her early musical talent was shaped by classical training at The Royal Academy of Music, and she’s since achieved a successful career, writing and performing with DJs worldwide. She also continues to tour with Happy Mondays.

  5. Cassie Compton

    Cassie Compton then and now
    Cassie Compton then and now. Picture: Alamy/Cassie Compton

    At 17, Cassie Compton finished fifth on the show, leaving after a sing-off with Tabby Callaghan in week five of the live shows.

    She has since built a successful acting career, appearing in TV series like Call the Midwife and Mr Selfridge.

    Now aged 37, Cassie is now a mum and recently appeared in stage shows including American Psycho and The Wedding Singer.

    Reflecting on her time on the show, Cassie shared a photo on Instagram, captioning it: “My iPhoto ‘memories’ remembers this moment more than I do! What an introduction to this industry… 17 years later this photo is the f**king bomb. Ps: thanks @jackosbourne for holding my shaking hand that evening- I would have fallen over. My love to you all.”

  6. Voices with Soul

    Voices with Soul then and now
    Voices with Soul then and now. Picture: Shutterstock/Voices with Soul

    Voices with Soul, a British female soul trio comprising family members Grace, Hildia, and Corene Campbell, finished sixth in the competition under Louis Walsh’s mentorship.

    Post-show, they have remained active in the music scene, performing at various UK festivals and gigs.

    Beyond music, Grace and Corene won Channel 4’s Coach Trip in 2014, embarking on a 20-day European tour. Corene also served as one of the 100 judges on BBC One’s All Together Now in 2018 and 2019.

  7. 2 To Go

    2 To Go then and now
    2 To Go then and now. Picture: Shutterstock/2 To Go

    Peter Jones and Emma Paine, performing as the duo 2 to Go, were eliminated during week three of the finals. They subsequently joined the other finalists on a national tour.

    In 2010, blind singer Peter released his solo album Look At Me Now.

    The duo - childhood friends - are still performing today. They have worked in a variety of venues such as casinos, restaurants, hotels and corporate events.

  8. Verity Keays

    Verity Keays then and now
    Verity Keays then and now. Picture: Alamy/Verity Keays

    Verity Keays, a music teacher from Lincolnshire, shared during the competition that her former husband had prevented her from signing a record contract.

    Despite winning the judges’ support, she was the second contestant eliminated during the finals after her rendition of Bette Midler’s ‘Wind Beneath My Wings’ placed her in the bottom two.

    Now aged 71, Verity offers one-on-one singing lessons to students of all ages and abilities. With over 20 years of teaching experience, she covers various genres, including pop, jazz, and musical theatre.

  9. Roberta Howett

    Roberta Howett then and now
    Roberta Howett then and now. Picture: Alamy/Roberta Howett

    Irish singer Roberta Howett was the first contestant to be eliminated from the competition.

    She is still a singer-songwriter, appearing on various tracks on Spotify.

    In 2024, she married her partner Marco in a grand ceremony in Italy.

