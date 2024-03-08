Who is Louis Walsh? His age, height and net worth revealed

Louis Walsh is a CBB housemate. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

How old is Louis Walsh, how tall is he and what is his net worth? Everything you need to know about the CBB housemate.

Celebrity Big Brother housemate Louis Walsh, 71, has caused a stir ever since he and his former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne, 71, set foot in the house.

So far we've seen the former Boyzone and Westlife manager make close connections with Lauren Simon, 48, Gary Goldsmith, 58, Fern Britton, 66, and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 29, but fail to bond with Zeze Millz, 34, and David Potts, 30.

As the series continues, Louis has opened up about his relationship with Simon Cowell, 64, as well as sharing anecdotes of working with Britney Spears, 42, and voicing his dislike of Ellen DeGeneres, 66. But will he be able to avoid being put up for eviction before the final? Only time will tell!

How old is Louis Walsh, how tall is he and what is his net worth? Here are all the answers.

Louis Walsh is taking part in Celebrity Big Brother 2024. Picture: ITV

How old is Louis Walsh?

Louis Walsh is 71-years-old.

Prior to entering the house, the TV legend revealed why he wanted to take part in the show, stating: 'Why not! I’m not getting any younger and I just want to have fun so when the opportunity for this came up I thought let’s do it."

How tall is Louis Walsh?

Louis Walsh is 1.75m making him 5ft 7inches.

When asked what would scare him about CBB, Louis said: 'Sharing a bedroom with so many other people, I’ve not done that since boarding school, and I hated it then."

Louis Walsh was a judge on The X Factor. Picture: ITV

Louis Walsh net worth

Louis Walsh's net worth is £116million.

The music mogul made the majority of his wealth by managing bands such as Boyzone, Westlife and Girls Aloud.

He also has a varied TV career, appearing as a judge on Popstars: The Rivals, The X Factor and Ireland's Got Talent.