Who is up for eviction on Celebrity Big Brother?

8 March 2024, 11:30

The Celebrity Big Brother eviction is coming up
The Celebrity Big Brother eviction is coming up. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Who got the most nominations and is at risk of eviction on CBB? Here are the answers you need.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother is finishing its first week, and that means it's time for the dreaded eviction.

Housemates Sharon Osbourne, 71, Louis Walsh, 71, David Potts, 30, Levi Roots, 65, Fern Britton, 66, Nikita Kuzmin, 26, Zeze Millz, 34, Marisha Wallace, 38, Lauren Simon, 48, Gary Goldsmith, 58, Bradley Riches, 22, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 29, and Colson Smith, 25, have delighted us all with their celeb gossip, but it's now time for one of them to be shown the door.

After receiving the killer vote from CBB lodger Sharon, Gary was the first contestant to be put up for eviction. His opponent was then revealed to be Lauren, after she accumulated the most votes from her fellow cast members.

Who is facing eviction on CBB? Here is a list of the at-risk housemates.

AJ Odudu and Will Best present Celebrity Big Brother
AJ Odudu and Will Best present Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: ITV

Who is up for eviction on Celebrity Big Brother?

Gary Goldsmith, 58, and Lauren Simon, 48, are up for eviction on CBB.

Celebrity Big Brother lodger Sharon selected Gary to be at risk of being evicted, with Lauren receiving nominations from Bradley, Colson, Gary, Marisha, Nikita and Zeze.

CBB housemates must nominate each other
CBB housemates must nominate each other. Picture: ITV

The public will be able to vote to save their favourite celeb by downloading the Celebrity Big Brother app or visiting the ITV website.

This is a change from the Big Brother voting system which saw viewers vote to evict housemates, rather than saving them.

When asked about the change, host AJ said: "I don’t know how it’s gonna change the dynamics within the Big Brother House or how fans are gonna rally behind their favourite celebrity but I, for one, cannot wait to find out!"

More TV & Movies

Eden and Sara are no longer friends!

MAFS Australia's Eden breaks silence on Sara fallout amid demise of friendship

Married at First Sight

Will Sara and Tim survive this?

MAFS Australia's Sara reveals what really happened with her ex-boyfriend

Married at First Sight

MAFS Jayden makes a shocking confession during the experiment

Married At First Sight's Jayden makes shocking confession to wife Eden

Married at First Sight

Jonathan wed Lauren on MAFS Australia

Who is Jonathan from MAFS Australia? His age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Zeze Millz was welcomed into the Celebrity Big Brother house this month

Who is Zeze Millz? Her age, net worth and Instagram revealed

