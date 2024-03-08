Who is up for eviction on Celebrity Big Brother?

By Hope Wilson

Who got the most nominations and is at risk of eviction on CBB? Here are the answers you need.

Celebrity Big Brother is finishing its first week, and that means it's time for the dreaded eviction.

Housemates Sharon Osbourne, 71, Louis Walsh, 71, David Potts, 30, Levi Roots, 65, Fern Britton, 66, Nikita Kuzmin, 26, Zeze Millz, 34, Marisha Wallace, 38, Lauren Simon, 48, Gary Goldsmith, 58, Bradley Riches, 22, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 29, and Colson Smith, 25, have delighted us all with their celeb gossip, but it's now time for one of them to be shown the door.

After receiving the killer vote from CBB lodger Sharon, Gary was the first contestant to be put up for eviction. His opponent was then revealed to be Lauren, after she accumulated the most votes from her fellow cast members.

Who is facing eviction on CBB? Here is a list of the at-risk housemates.

Who is up for eviction on Celebrity Big Brother?

Gary Goldsmith, 58, and Lauren Simon, 48, are up for eviction on CBB.

Celebrity Big Brother lodger Sharon selected Gary to be at risk of being evicted, with Lauren receiving nominations from Bradley, Colson, Gary, Marisha, Nikita and Zeze.

The public will be able to vote to save their favourite celeb by downloading the Celebrity Big Brother app or visiting the ITV website.

This is a change from the Big Brother voting system which saw viewers vote to evict housemates, rather than saving them.

When asked about the change, host AJ said: "I don’t know how it’s gonna change the dynamics within the Big Brother House or how fans are gonna rally behind their favourite celebrity but I, for one, cannot wait to find out!"