Levi Roots net worth, age, Reggae Reggae Sauce and Dragons' Den investment revealed

5 March 2024, 20:30

Celebrity Big Brother housemate Levi Roots
Celebrity Big Brother housemate Levi Roots. Picture: ITV/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

How old is Levi Roots, what is his net worth and what happened on Dragons' Den with his brand Reggae Reggae Sauce? Here is everything you need to know about the Celebrity Big Brother housemate.

Celebrity Big Brother has burst back onto our screens after an extended hiatus with superstar duo Will Best, 38, and AJ Odudu, 36, at the helm welcoming Reggae Reggae Sauce founder Levi Roots to the house.

The 65-year-old quickly rose to fame on Dragons' Den after gaining investment from Peter Jones, 57, in his Reggae Reggae Sauce business and creating a viral song.

After the civilian series of Big Brother saw drama, romance and emotional moments, fans will be hoping these themes will be replicated in the celeb version of the show. Some of our favourite UK stars including Fern Britton, 66, David Potts, 30, Sharon Osbourne, 71, Lous Walsh, 71, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 29, and Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith, 58, will be joining Levi on his CBB journey.

What is Levi Roots net worth, how old is he and what happened on Dragons' Den with his Reggae Reggae Sauce business?

Levi Roots is taking part in Celebrity Big Brother
Levi Roots is taking part in Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: ITV

What is Levi Roots net worth?

Levi Roots net worth is reportedly £30million according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

The businessman has made the bulk of his wealth through his Reggae Reggae Sauce company and has since gone on to open up various restaurants in London. Unfortunately Levi had to close his Papine Jerk Centre restaurant, but has continued to develop his sauce business.

As well as this, Levi has released a number of books and appeared on Celebrity Mastermind and Ready Steady Cook.

How old is Levi Roots?

Levi Roots is 65-years-old.

Prior to entering the CBB house, Levi revealed why now is the right time to go on the show, stating: "Now because I want to engage with young people who perhaps weren’t even born when I was in Dragons' Den in 2007. I’ve had an amazing run with young people loading up on my sauces and my products.

"I’ve always said if Levi Roots can do it, anyone can do it. And that is about engaging with young people and showing them that if they put themselves in situations like I did on Dragons' Den then they can do it. Be yourself. Just be you and you will become successful. So that’s the reason why I’m doing this - to engage with younger people that I hope will watch the show."

Levi Roots gained fame for his Reggae Reggae Sauce
Levi Roots gained fame for his Reggae Reggae Sauce. Picture: Alamy

Where is Levi Roots from?

Levi Roots is originally from Clarendon in Jamaica.

He was raised by his grandmother before moving to the UK when he was 11-years-old to join his parents overseas.

When was Levi Roots on Dragons' Den?

Levi Roots was on Dragons' Den in 2007 and gained investment from Peter Jones after his successful Reggae Reggae Sauce pitch.

The businessman became a household name on the show and sales for the sauce sky rocketed after the episode aired.

