Gary Goldsmith and Kate Middleton's relationship explained

4 March 2024, 20:30

Kate Middleton and her uncle Gary Goldsmith have an interesting relationship
Kate Middleton and her uncle Gary Goldsmith have an interesting relationship. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

What is Gary Goldsmith's relationship with Kate Middleton like, how are they related and what has Kate said about her uncle? Here are all the answers.

Celebrity Big Brother rumoured housemate Gary Goldsmith, 58, is set to open up about his famous niece Kate Middleton, 42, during his stint on the show.

After previously slamming The Crown's depiction of his sister Carole Middleton, 69 (which suggested that she forced her daughter to pursue Prince William, 42), and being found guilty of assaulting his wife Julie-Ann in 2017, Gary is no stranger to being in the public eye.

His relationship with the Royal Family appears to be tenuous as Kate is said to be 'furious' with Gary for entering the CBB House amid her heath woes, as media speculation surrounding her absence increases.

How is Gary Goldsmith related to Kate Middleton, what is their relationship like and what has she said about him going into Celebrity Big Brother? Here are all the answers.

Gary Goldsmith is the uncle of Kate Middleton
Gary Goldsmith is the uncle of Kate Middleton. Picture: Alamy

How is Gary Goldsmith related to Kate Middleton?

Gary Goldsmith is Kate Middleton's uncle. He is the younger brother of Kate's mum Carole Middleton and attended Kate and William's wedding in 2011.

It is unclear what Gary's current relationship with Kate is like, however they appeared to have a harmonious friendship prior to his 2017 arrest.

Gary Goldsmith is the brother of Carole Middleton, mother of Kate Middleton
Gary Goldsmith is the brother of Carole Middleton, mother of Kate Middleton. Picture: Getty

What is Gary Goldsmith and Kate Middleton's relationship like?

It is currently unknown how Gary Goldsmith and Kate Middleton's relationship is as neither one have talked about each other publicly in recent times.

Despite this, a source has claimed he is the 'black sheep' of the family, telling The Sun: "In the eyes of the public, Gary’s become the black sheep of the Middleton family. Carole is his sister, so there will always be love, but they no longer see eye-to-eye on lots of things.

"He has said he doesn’t have their blessing to go into the house but is going full steam ahead anyway."

Gary Goldsmith does not appear to have a close relationship with Kate Middleton
Gary Goldsmith does not appear to have a close relationship with Kate Middleton. Picture: Alamy

What has Kate Middleton said about her uncle Gary Goldsmith?

Kate Middleton hasn't publicly spoken about her uncle Gary Goldsmith taking part in Celebrity Big Brother, however she is reportedly 'furious' with his appearance.

A source told The Sun: "Gary said he’s been read the riot act by Kate’s mum Carole and her dad Michael. They aren’t happy he’s going into Celebrity Big Brother. It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn’t need this stress."

