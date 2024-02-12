When does Celebrity Big Brother start?

12 February 2024, 15:23

Celebrity Big Brother will start this year
Celebrity Big Brother will start this year. Picture: Alamy/ITV

By Hope Wilson

What date does Celebrity Big Brother start and what channel is it on?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother is set to return in March after the success of the civilian version of the show last year.

The 2023 series was a smash hit, with romance, arguments and emotional stories aplenty. Fans will be hoping for another season of fun and drama as Aj Odudu, 36, and Will Best, 38, return as presenters.

The line-up is yet to be confirmed, however the rumoured cast list includes Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 29, Levi Roots, 65, Chloe Burrows, 28, and Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith, 58.

What date does Celebrity Big Brother start and what channel is it on?

Celebrity Big Brother eye
Celebrity Big Brother is back. Picture: ITV

When does Celebrity Big Brother start?

Celebrity Big Brother starts in March. The specific start date for Celebrity Big Brother has not been confirmed, however a teaser released during a Love Island All Stars advert break showed that the series was coming back next month.

When is Celebrity Big Brother on?

It is unclear when Celebrity Big Brother is on, however we do know the show will start in March. The series normally airs at 9pm so it is assumed it will be on at the same time as usual.

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother 'set to return' with Phillip Schofield rumoured to be taking part

Read more: Big Brother fans brand Kerry a 'Gemma Collins wannabe' after screaming through task

AJ Odudu and Will Best are the Celebrity Big Brother presenters
AJ Odudu and Will Best are the Celebrity Big Brother presenters. Picture: ITV

What channel is Celebrity Big Brother on?

Celebrity Big Brother is on ITV1 and ITVX.

The civilian version of Big Brother aired on ITV2, however it seems that the Celebrity version will only be shown on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: Big Brother series one: Where are the contestants now?

Read more: Big Brother to bring back iconic housemates for explosive ITV reboot

Read more: Big Brother's Grace Adams-Short and Mikey Dalton welcome fourth baby

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Love Is Blind UK hosts Emma Willis and Matt Willis

Love Is Blind UK release date revealed

The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 rumoured cast

Who is on Celebrity Big Brother 2024? Rumoured Lineup revealed

Phillip Schofield, his wife Stephanie Lowe and daughters Molly Schofield and Ruby Schofield smile

The real reason why Phillip Schofield's wife Stephanie Lowe hasn't divorced This Morning star

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

When does Love Island end? Final date revealed

Love Island All Stars cast

Who left Love Island last night? Full list of dumped Islanders

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

Who left The Masked Singer? All of the celebrities revealed

Adam Maxted on series 2 of Love Island and in 2023

Love Island's Adam Maxted age, Instagram, ex-girlfriends and what happened on season 2?

What is the soundtrack of One Day? Here's everything you need to know!

One Day soundtrack: All the songs in the Netflix series

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Kate Garraway laughs on GMB and with her family

Kate Garraway hits back at cruel trolls who say she was wrong to laugh on Good Morning Britain
Netflix's One Day follows the relationship between Emma and Dexter across 20 years

What happens at the end of One Day? Netflix series plot explained

MAFS expert Paul C Brunson has given fans a health update regarding Mel Schilling

Married At First Sight's Paul C Brunson gives update on Mel Schilling after cancer diagnosis
Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall play Emma and Dexter in the Netflix series One Day

How many episodes of One Day on Netflix are there?

The Apprentice candidates on the show alongside Lord Alan Sugar

Who left The Apprentice? Full list of fired candidates

Trending on Heart

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

Lifestyle

Can you wear UGG boots driving?

How driving in UGGs could land you with a £5,000 penalty fine

News

Here's everything you need to know about the Uber Eats and Deliveroo strike on Valentine's Day

Uber Eats and Deliveroo strike: When is the strike and how long is it for?

News

Delivery drivers are set to strike on Valentine's Day

Uber Eats and Deliveroo riders strike on Valentine's Day

News

Sue Radford smiles with her grandchildren

How old was Sue Radford when she had her first kid?

Keala Settle pictured with Hugh Jackman and singing on The Greatest Showman

Who is Keala Settle? Everything you need to know about The Greatest Showman star

People play in daffodil field while lambs lie down

When is the first day of spring in the UK and what is the spring equinox?

Weather

Kate Garraway smiles with late husband Derek Draper

Kate Garraway says being called a widow 'took her breath away' on GMB return

The Apprentice contestants and Lord Alan Sugar

What day is The Apprentice on and what time does it start?

Love Island All stars Kaz Kawmi and Chris Taylor are shocked alongside a crying Georgia Steel

What time does Love Island First Look come out?

Love Island stars Josh Ritchie, Sophie Piper and Georgia Steel are shocked

Who leaves Love Island tonight?

Kate Garraway has returned to Good Morning Britain

Kate Garraway returns to Good Morning Britain following the death of husband Derek Draper

Valentine's Day Guide 2024

Valentine's Day Guide 2024: What to buy for your loved ones this Valentine's Day

Lifestyle

Love Island All Stars cast sit at the fire pit

Will Love Island All Stars have Casa Amor?

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together? Here are all the answers