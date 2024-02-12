When does Celebrity Big Brother start?

Celebrity Big Brother will start this year. Picture: Alamy/ITV

By Hope Wilson

What date does Celebrity Big Brother start and what channel is it on?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother is set to return in March after the success of the civilian version of the show last year.

The 2023 series was a smash hit, with romance, arguments and emotional stories aplenty. Fans will be hoping for another season of fun and drama as Aj Odudu, 36, and Will Best, 38, return as presenters.

The line-up is yet to be confirmed, however the rumoured cast list includes Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 29, Levi Roots, 65, Chloe Burrows, 28, and Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith, 58.

What date does Celebrity Big Brother start and what channel is it on?

Celebrity Big Brother is back. Picture: ITV

When does Celebrity Big Brother start?

Celebrity Big Brother starts in March. The specific start date for Celebrity Big Brother has not been confirmed, however a teaser released during a Love Island All Stars advert break showed that the series was coming back next month.

When is Celebrity Big Brother on?

It is unclear when Celebrity Big Brother is on, however we do know the show will start in March. The series normally airs at 9pm so it is assumed it will be on at the same time as usual.

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother 'set to return' with Phillip Schofield rumoured to be taking part

Read more: Big Brother fans brand Kerry a 'Gemma Collins wannabe' after screaming through task

AJ Odudu and Will Best are the Celebrity Big Brother presenters. Picture: ITV

What channel is Celebrity Big Brother on?

Celebrity Big Brother is on ITV1 and ITVX.

The civilian version of Big Brother aired on ITV2, however it seems that the Celebrity version will only be shown on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: Big Brother series one: Where are the contestants now?

Read more: Big Brother to bring back iconic housemates for explosive ITV reboot

Read more: Big Brother's Grace Adams-Short and Mikey Dalton welcome fourth baby