Big Brother series one: Where are the contestants now?

14 June 2020, 09:00 | Updated: 14 June 2020, 09:06
It's been 20 years since the the first series of Big Brother aired, but where are the contestants now?
As Rylan, Emma Willis, Dermot O'Leary and Davina McCall return to look back at Big Brother's most iconic moments for a new series 'Big Brother: Best Shows Ever', we're taking a look at what happened to the first ever cast of the show.
Craig Phillips was the first ever winner of Big Brother back in 2000.
Craig won a massive £70,000 and donated his entire winnings to his friend with Downs Syndrome, to pay for her heart and lung transplant.
Following his win, Craig went on to become a DIY expert, appearing on shows like 60 Minute Makeover.
Today, Craig owns his own production company.
Anna Nolan just missed out on the winning title 20 years ago, coming in second just behind Craig.
Anna has remained on TV since Big Brother, and is best known now as the host of the Great Irish Bake-Off.
Darren came in third on the first series of Big Brother.
Following the series, Darren was on TV for some time, but now works a 9-5 job for a research company.
Melanie wrote a magazine column when she left Big Brother, and then went on to work as a marketing director.
Now, she is a mum to son Otis, who she shares with partner Glenn.
Tom now owns his own property company where he lives in Cornwall.
During his time in the Big Brother house, Tom was romantically involved with Claire Strutton.
Tom and Claire went on to get married and have a baby together, but split not long afterwards.
Claire is best remembered for her relationship with Tom, mentioned above.
After their split, Claire remarried and has since founded a luxury beach resort in Marbella.
Andy has returned to normal life since starring on Big Brother, and now works in London as the head of client strategy at insight and brand consultancy Flamingo.
It is unknown the details of Caroline's life since her stint on Big Brother.
The last time she appeared on TV was during Ultimate Big Bother in 2010.
Following Nicola's time on Big Brother, she went on to release her own song, The Game.
While Nicola is no longer in the public eye, it is believed she now lives in Bolton with her daughter.
Since being the first person to be evicted from Big Brother during the first series, Sada has moved to Argentina where she works for a yoga instructor.
In 2005, she welcomed twins; Indigo and Padma.
After breaking the rules, Nick was kicked off the first series of Big Brother.
Nick now lives in Bondi Beach with his wife Carol.