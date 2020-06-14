Big Brother series one: Where are the contestants now?

Where are the contestants of Big Brother series one now? Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

It's been 20 years since the the first series of Big Brother aired, but where are the contestants now?

As Rylan, Emma Willis, Dermot O'Leary and Davina McCall return to look back at Big Brother's most iconic moments for a new series 'Big Brother: Best Shows Ever', we're taking a look at what happened to the first ever cast of the show.

Craig Phillips

Craig Phillips was the first ever winner of Big Brother back in 2000.

Craig won a massive £70,000 and donated his entire winnings to his friend with Downs Syndrome, to pay for her heart and lung transplant.

Following his win, Craig went on to become a DIY expert, appearing on shows like 60 Minute Makeover.

Today, Craig owns his own production company.

Craig was the first ever winner of Big Brother. Picture: PA/Instagram

Anna Nolan

Anna Nolan just missed out on the winning title 20 years ago, coming in second just behind Craig.

Anna has remained on TV since Big Brother, and is best known now as the host of the Great Irish Bake-Off.

Anna Nolan came in second place on Big Brother series one. Picture: PA

Darren Ramsay

Darren came in third on the first series of Big Brother.

Following the series, Darren was on TV for some time, but now works a 9-5 job for a research company.

Darren Ramsay came in third on the hit reality show, and now works for a research company. Picture: PA

Melanie Hill

Melanie wrote a magazine column when she left Big Brother, and then went on to work as a marketing director.

Now, she is a mum to son Otis, who she shares with partner Glenn.

Melanie Hill was one of the stars of the first ever Big Brother series. Picture: PA/Instagram

Tom McDermott

Tom now owns his own property company where he lives in Cornwall.

During his time in the Big Brother house, Tom was romantically involved with Claire Strutton.

Tom and Claire went on to get married and have a baby together, but split not long afterwards.

Tom went on to have a baby with fellow contestant Claire. Picture: PA

Claire Strutton

Claire is best remembered for her relationship with Tom, mentioned above.

After their split, Claire remarried and has since founded a luxury beach resort in Marbella.

Claire remarried after splitting for Tom. Picture: PA

Andy Davidson

Andy has returned to normal life since starring on Big Brother, and now works in London as the head of client strategy at insight and brand consultancy Flamingo.

Andy appeared on Big Brother 20 years ago. Picture: PA

Caroline O’Shea

It is unknown the details of Caroline's life since her stint on Big Brother.

The last time she appeared on TV was during Ultimate Big Bother in 2010.

Caroline appeared on Ultimate Big Bother in 2010. Picture: PA

Nichola Holt

Following Nicola's time on Big Brother, she went on to release her own song, The Game.

While Nicola is no longer in the public eye, it is believed she now lives in Bolton with her daughter.

Nichola Holt is no longer in the public eye after starring on Big Brother 20 years ago. Picture: PA

Sada Walkington

Since being the first person to be evicted from Big Brother during the first series, Sada has moved to Argentina where she works for a yoga instructor.

In 2005, she welcomed twins; Indigo and Padma.

Sada now lives in Argentina where she works for a yoga instructor. Picture: PA

Nick Bateman

After breaking the rules, Nick was kicked off the first series of Big Brother.

Nick now lives in Bondi Beach with his wife Carol.