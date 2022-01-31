Big Brother's Grace Adams-Short and Mikey Dalton welcome fourth baby

By Polly Foreman

Big Brother 7 stars Grace and Mikey have just welcomed their fourth baby together.

In news that's sure to make you feel *very* old this Monday morning, Grace Adams-Short and Mikey Dalton from Big Brother 7 have just welcomed their fourth child.

The couple met in 2006 on what can surely be labelled the most legendary Big Brother series ever, and fans of the show will be delighted to hear that they have been together ever since.





Grace and Mikey are married with four kids. Picture: Instagram/Grace Adams-Short

Grace, 36, and Mikey, 38, got married in 2009, and have now said their family is 'complete' after the arrival of their son Atticus Henry Dalton.

The couple - who are also parents to Georgiana, 10, Spencer, six, and Allegra, three - opened up to OK! about their new arrival.

Grace said: "It’s funny as people keep asking if we’re having any more and I’m like, 'We’ve just had a baby and four is a big number!'"

She also added that she experienced a difficult birth, saying: "I had to be induced early as I had a condition called anti-C, which can cause complications with the baby’s antibodies. I never had it with my other pregnancies, it was stressful. All through the pregnancy I had to give blood every two weeks."

Grace and Mikey appeared on Big Brother in 2006. Picture: Alamy

Grace previously opened up about her experience on Big Brother, telling The Sun in 2020: "I absolutely loved every second of it from the audition rounds to all the amazing opportunities that came after the show.

"The highlight really was meeting my husband, the daddy of our three munchkins.

"Mikey has said that there was an immediate attraction and I thought, 'wow this will be a fantastic summer'.

"It was kind of like a holiday romance. We just enjoyed it really and everything we did since then has felt right for us."