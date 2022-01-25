Masked Singer fans spot ‘proof’ Panda is 80s legend after clue in her voice

25 January 2022, 07:15 | Updated: 25 January 2022, 08:51

Fans of The Masked Singer think they know who is behind Panda after noticing something about their voice.

Another celebrity was uncovered on The Masked Singer over the weekend, when the lead singer of Keane, Tom Chaplin took off his Poodle mask.

And now fans of the show are convinced they’ve discovered who is behind the Panda costume after spotting a subtle clue in their voice.

On Saturday night, the adorable character sang One Direction’s Story Of My Life, with many viewers convinced Cyndi Lauper is the mystery star.

The Masked Singer viewers think Panda is Cyndi Lauper
The Masked Singer viewers think Panda is Cyndi Lauper. Picture: ITV

As well as hearing a New York accent during the performance, many fans think a clue about ‘fancy footwear’ was a nod to the musical Kinky Boots, which Cyndi wrote the music for.

"Panda is Cyndi Lauper - 100% Sounds like her, clues match,” said one person on Twitter.

Someone else wrote: "Sounds like Cyndi Lauper, while a third agreed: “Panda does sound like Cyndi Lauper #MaskedSingerUK.”

Another said: "#panda is Cyndi Lauper #MaskedSingerUK fancy footwear… kinky boots!"

Cyndi Lauper fans think she's behind the Panda mask
Cyndi Lauper fans think she's behind the Panda mask. Picture: Alamy

There were plenty of clues ahead of Panda’s performance, including that they ‘like to follow their own path’, and they are ‘giving you the story of their life.’

After listening to these sneaky hints, other fans suggested Panda could be former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl.

While the Panda itself could be a nod to her son whose name is Bear, the One Direction song could be a hint at her former relationship with Liam Payne.

Other guesses include Charlie’s Angels star Lucy Liu and Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon.

This comes after Poodle found themselves in the bottom two against Robobunny after performing Unwritten by Natasha Bedingfield.

None of the judges - Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan – guessed Tom’s identity correctly.

After being kicked out of the show, Tom said: “Amongst the guesses were Snoop Dogg, Grayson Perry and a vague suggestion that I simply must be a drag queen.

“I was kind of flattered that they eventually got stuck on Mika, who’s a great singer and performer.

“I have to admit to being surprised that Jonathan didn’t have an inkling it was me, especially given that I must have been on his TV show several times over the years.”

