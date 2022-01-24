The Masked Singer fans baffled by Doughnuts 'clue' after Dancing On Ice cameo

24 January 2022, 10:01

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Fans of The Masked Singer think Doughnuts may have made an appearance on Dancing On Ice.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Masked Singer detectives have seemingly been working overtime this weekend, as they may have made a *huge* discovery about Doughnuts.

We had an ITV crossover on our hands on Sunday, as Doughnuts appeared on Dancing On Ice for a brief cameo.

He didn't say a word as he strolled onto the ice, and gave no clues about his true identity.

But many viewers took this to mean that Doughnuts could be a former Dancing On Ice star, with one person writing: "I’m sorry what is happening? Is this a clue to who doughnuts is?"

Doughnuts has had The Masked Singer fans stumped
Doughnuts has had The Masked Singer fans stumped. Picture: ITV

A second viewer said: "Here was me expecting Joel Dommet to be the guest , Why is Doughnuts here ? This has to be a clue surely."

A third wrote: "Has bez done a quick costume change as i was convinced he was doughnuts."

The Masked Singer fans have been divided over Doughnuts for weeks, with many claiming that it's footballer Michael Owen behind the mask.

Some viewers have guessed Michael Owen is Doughnuts
Some viewers have guessed Michael Owen is Doughnuts. Picture: Alamy

Clues from Saturday night included Doughnuts singing football song Sweet Caroline, as well as him proclaiming: "My career has seen my reach some dizzying heights. You're not going to believe some of the opportunities I've had."

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: "Doughnuts is without a doubt Michael Owen."

Another added: "Doughnuts voice isn't much different - Michael Owen!!"

