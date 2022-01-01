Who is Doughnuts on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

Who is Doughnuts? Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

The Masked Singer's Doughnuts: which celebrity is behind the mask? Find out all the clues and theories so far...

The Masked Singer is back, and we're already scratching our heads trying to work out who each contestant is.

The ITV series is in its third series, and we can't wait to find out who'll be unmasked this year.

The premise of the show is simple - it sees a bunch of celebrities perform a song to a live audience each week. The catch, though, is that they're all dressed in elaborate costumes, and we have no idea who any of them are...

Judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, and and Jonathon Ross are all tasked with guessing who each is based on clues, and the celebs are unmasked when eliminated from the competition.

Here's everything we know about who could be behind Doughnuts' mask...

Doughnuts is a contestant on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Who is Doughnuts?

We don't yet have any clues about Doughnuts' identity, but watch this space...

Ahead of the show airing, Mo Gilligan revealed that one of Doughnuts' performances left him in hysterics which could potentially hint they may be a comedian...

Mo said: "There was one performance that Doughnuts did that I really could not stop laughing at and people are really going to enjoy it at home. I thought it was so funny."

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

Who are The Masked Singer judges?

Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, and Davina McCall have all returned to the panel this year.

Who is The Masked Singer host?

Joel Dommett will once again host the series.