Who is Robobunny on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

On Air Now
New Year's Day with Dev Griffin 2pm - 6pm
1 January 2022, 16:32
The Masked Singer's Robobunny: which celebrity is behind the mask? Here are all the clues and theories so far...
The Masked Singer has finally returned to our screens, meaning it's finally time to don our detective hats once again.
The ITV series sees mystery celebrities compete a song each week to a live audience and the panel, which once again features Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, and Rita Ora.
The catch, though, is that the celebs are dressed in elaborate costumes, and we only find out their identity when they're unmasked after being eliminated.
Here's everything we know about who could be behind Robobunny's mask...
We'll have to wait for Robobunny's first performance to find out his clue package, so watch this space...
The full list of contestants is as follows:
Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, Davina McCall, and Jonathan Ross have all returned to the panel.
Speaking about his excitement for season three, Jonathan Ross previously told The Mirror: "We’re doing a third series. And I’m doing the third series. And I shouldn’t speak about who the other judges are but you’re not going to be surprised.
"I’m looking forward to doing it because it’s a fun way to spend the evening. On The Masked Singer, I’m as much a viewer as a participant, for part of the evening."