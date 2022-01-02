Who is Bagpipes on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

2 January 2022, 16:36

Who is The Masked Singer's Bagpipes?
Who is The Masked Singer's Bagpipes? Picture: ITV
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The Masked Singer UK: everything we know about who could be behind Bagpipes' mask...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's officially time to don your detective hats, because the best guessing game on telly has returned to ITV.

The Masked Singer UK is now in its third series, and a brand new batch of celebs are getting prepped to take part in the wildest talent show on earth.

If you aren't familiar with its premise, it sees a mystery celebrities perform a song before a live audience and panel (featuring Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, and Jonathan Ross).

The twist, though, is that they're dressed up in elaborate costumes - and we don't find out who they are until they're eliminated.

Here's everything we know about who could be behind Bagpipe's mask...

Bagpipes is one of the contestants on season three of The Masked Singer UK
Bagpipes is one of the contestants on season three of The Masked Singer UK. Picture: ITV

Who is Bagpipes? Clues and theories so far

We don't yet have Bagpipes' first clue package, but we'll update this article when we do...

One person on Twitter has already started theorising about who it could be, guessing Bagpipes is Sharline Spitari, leads singer of the rock band Texas.

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

  • Chandelier 
  • Bagpipes
  • Lionfish 
  • Doughnuts
  • Traffic Cone
  • Panda 
  • Rockhopper
  • Mushroom
  • Firework
  • Poodle
  • Snow Leopard
  • Robobunny

What time is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The show is on every Saturday at 7pm.

When is The Masked Singer final?

We don't yet have official on when the final is, but watch this space...

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Everything we know about who Traffic Cone might be...

Who is Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer UK? Celebrity identify clues and theories
Who is Snow Leopard?

Who is Snow Leopard on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories
Who is The Masked Singer UK's Poodle?

Who is Poodle on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories
Who is Panda?

Who is Panda on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed
Who is The Masked Singer's Rockhopper?

Who is Rockhopper on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Trending on Heart

Jamie Dornan is starring in The Tourist

Who is Jamie Dornan? The Tourist star's age, marriage and net worth revealed
Who is Lionfish?

Who is Lionfish on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories
Who is Doughnuts?

Who is Doughnuts on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories
Who is Firework?

Who is Firework on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories
Who is Mushroom?

Who is Mushroom on The Masked Singer UK? Celebrity identity clues and theories
Who is Robobunny?

Who is Robobunny on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories
Who is The Masked Singer's Chandelier?

Who is Chandelier on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories
The Tourist was filmed across South Australia

Where was The Tourist filmed? Locations across South Australia revealed
The Tourists has six episodes on BBC One

The Tourist episode guide: How many episodes are there of the new drama?
Here's how to take stock of 2021 as we move in to a new year

These 10 questions will help you more than making a single New Year’s resolution

Wellness

The full cast of The Tourist revealed

The Tourist cast: Who is in the new drama with Jamie Dorman and where do you recognise them from?
The Heart team picks lovely things to eat, buy and do this month....

Lust List January 2022: Luxurious self-care treats, homeware, snacks and more

Shopping

Ray Quinn's clean cut style has evolved dramatically

Ray Quinn looks unrecognisable a year after quitting showbiz to become labourer

Celebrities

From spirits to beer, these low/no alcohol options will make Dry Jan a treat

Dry January 2022: Try these delicious alcohol-free and low ABV beers, wines, spirits and canned cocktails

Food & Drink

All the best new products launching for Veganuary 2022

Veganuary 2022: the most exciting new vegan products launching this January

Lifestyle