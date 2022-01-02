Who is Bagpipes on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories
2 January 2022, 16:36
The Masked Singer UK: everything we know about who could be behind Bagpipes' mask...
It's officially time to don your detective hats, because the best guessing game on telly has returned to ITV.
The Masked Singer UK is now in its third series, and a brand new batch of celebs are getting prepped to take part in the wildest talent show on earth.
If you aren't familiar with its premise, it sees a mystery celebrities perform a song before a live audience and panel (featuring Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, and Jonathan Ross).
The twist, though, is that they're dressed up in elaborate costumes - and we don't find out who they are until they're eliminated.
Here's everything we know about who could be behind Bagpipe's mask...
Who is Bagpipes? Clues and theories so far
We don't yet have Bagpipes' first clue package, but we'll update this article when we do...
One person on Twitter has already started theorising about who it could be, guessing Bagpipes is Sharline Spitari, leads singer of the rock band Texas.
Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?
- Chandelier
- Bagpipes
- Lionfish
- Doughnuts
- Traffic Cone
- Panda
- Rockhopper
- Mushroom
- Firework
- Poodle
- Snow Leopard
- Robobunny
What time is The Masked Singer on ITV?
The show is on every Saturday at 7pm.
When is The Masked Singer final?
We don't yet have official on when the final is, but watch this space...