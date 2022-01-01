Who is Lionfish on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

Who is Lionfish? Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

The Masked Singer's Lionfish: which celebrity is behind the mask? Here are all the clues and theories so far...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Masked Singer has finally returned to our screens, meaning it's once again time to spend every waking moment trying to guess who's behind each costume.

The ITV series sees mystery celebrities compete a song each week to a live audience and the panel, which once again features Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, and Rita Ora.

The catch, though, is that the celebs are dressed in elaborate costumes, and we only find out their identity when they're unmasked after being eliminated.

Here's everything we know about who could be behind Lionfish's mask...

Lionfish is one of the characters on season three of The Masked Singer UK. Picture: ITV

Who is Lionfish? Clues and theories so far...

We don't yet have any clues about who Lionfish is, but watch this space...

Who else is on The Masked Singer?

The full list of contestants is as follows:

Chandelier

Bagpipes

Lionfish

Doughnuts

Traffic Cone

Panda

Rockhopper

Mushroom

Firework

Poodle

Snow Leopard

Robobunny

Who is hosting The Masked Singer?

Joel Dommett has returned to host the series.

Speaking about his excitement to return, Joel said: "It's amazing. It's really great, especially this series as having an audience has really changed everything. The energy in the studio has stepped up a notch and having full families in front of you enjoying it in the same way they enjoy it in their lounge is super important. It's made it the best series yet."

When is The Masked Singer final?

We don't yet have official on when the final is, but watch this space...

What time is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The show is on every Saturday at 7pm.