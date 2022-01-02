Who is Snow Leopard on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

2 January 2022, 18:00

Who is Snow Leopard?
Who is Snow Leopard? Picture: ITV
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The Masked Singer's Snow Leopard: which celebrity is behind the mask? Here are all the clues and theories so far...

The Masked Singer has officially returned, and we can't wait to spend every Saturday night playing the best guessing game on telly.

The ITV series is now in its third year, and Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, Davina McCall, and Jonathan Ross have all returned to the panel.

Each series sees a new cohort of mystery celebrities perform a song to a live audience while disguised in elaborate costumes, and we don't find out who they are until they're eliminated.

Here's everything we know about Snow Leopard...

Who is Snow Leopard?

We'll have to wait until Snow Leopard's first performance until we have our first clue package.

Snow Leopard is one of the contestants on season three of The Masked Singer UK
Snow Leopard is one of the contestants on season three of The Masked Singer UK. Picture: ITV

Who else is on The Masked Singer?

The full list of contestants is below:

  • Chandelier 
  • Bagpipes
  • Lionfish 
  • Doughnuts
  • Traffic Cone
  • Panda 
  • Rockhopper
  • Mushroom
  • Firework
  • Poodle
  • Snow Leopard
  • Robobunny 

Who is on The Masked Singer panel?

Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, Davina McCall, and Jonathan Ross are all returning to the panel.

Speaking about his excitement to return for season three, Jonathan Ross previously told The Mirror: "We’re doing a third series. And I’m doing the third series. And I shouldn’t speak about who the other judges are but you’re not going to be surprised.

"I’m looking forward to doing it because it’s a fun way to spend the evening. On The Masked Singer, I’m as much a viewer as a participant, for part of the evening."

