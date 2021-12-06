Masked Singer UK season 3 contestants: full list of costumes including Panda and Traffic Cone

The Masked Singer is BACK. Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

Who is taking part on The Masked Singer UK this year? Here are all the characters and costumes singing in the ITV series.

The most bonkers show on TV will be imminently back on our screens, and we couldn't be more excited for the return of The Masked Singer UK.

The ITV series sees a bunch of celebrities sing a song to a live audience and panel - featuring Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, and Davina McCall - but there's a twist...

We have no idea who each celebrity is, as they are dressed in wild and elaborate costumes. We only find out who's behind each mask when they are eliminated from the competition.

Past contestants have included Nicola Roberts (Queen Bee), Ne-Yo (Badger), and Joss Stone (Sausage).

Here are all the characters taking part this year...

The Masked Singer 2021 line-up

Chandelier

The Masked Singer's Chandelier. Picture: ITV

Bagpies

The Masked Singer's Bagpipes. Picture: ITV

Lionfish

The Masked Singer's Lionfish. Picture: ITV

Doughnuts

The Masked Singer's Doughnuts. Picture: ITV

Traffic Cone

The Masked Singer's Traffic Cone. Picture: ITV

Panda

The Masked Singer's Panda. Picture: ITV

Rockhopper

The Masked Singer's Rockhopper. Picture: ITV

Mushroom

The Masked Singer's Mushroom. Picture: ITV

Firework

The Masked Singer's Firework. Picture: ITV

Poodle

The Masked Singer's Poodle. Picture: ITV

Snow Leopard

The Masked Singer's Snow Leopard. Picture: ITV

Robobunny

The Masked Singer's Robobunny. Picture: ITV

When will The Masked Singer UK return?

We don't yet have an official start date, but watch this space...