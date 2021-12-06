Masked Singer UK season 3 contestants: full list of costumes including Panda and Traffic Cone
Who is taking part on The Masked Singer UK this year? Here are all the characters and costumes singing in the ITV series.
The most bonkers show on TV will be imminently back on our screens, and we couldn't be more excited for the return of The Masked Singer UK.
The ITV series sees a bunch of celebrities sing a song to a live audience and panel - featuring Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, and Davina McCall - but there's a twist...
We have no idea who each celebrity is, as they are dressed in wild and elaborate costumes. We only find out who's behind each mask when they are eliminated from the competition.
Past contestants have included Nicola Roberts (Queen Bee), Ne-Yo (Badger), and Joss Stone (Sausage).
Here are all the characters taking part this year...
The Masked Singer 2021 line-up
Chandelier
Bagpies
Lionfish
Doughnuts
Traffic Cone
Panda
Rockhopper
Mushroom
Firework
Poodle
Snow Leopard
Robobunny
When will The Masked Singer UK return?
We don't yet have an official start date, but watch this space...