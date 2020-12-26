Who is Sausage on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Who is Sausage? Picture: ITV

Who is Sausage on The Masked Singer? Find out all the clues and theories on which celebrity is behind the mask...

The Masked Singer - AKA the most bonkers show on telly - is back for a second series.

Read more: The Masked Singer UK characters unveiled - with hints about who they are

The ITV show, which originated in South Korea, sees a bunch of mystery famous people dress up in elaborate costumes and perform a song for a live audience.

The panel - Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan - are then tasked with guessing who's behind the mask.

With the first episode kicking off on Boxing Day, we take a look at who could be hidden under Sausage's costume...

Who is Sausage? Picture: ITV

Who is Sausage on The Masked Singer?

Sausage is wrapped up in newspaper, and could just be the talk of the town...

It is as yet unclear whether the mystery celeb has a connection to the classic sausage and chips dish, but watch this space.

For posterity, Callum has already guessed that the Sausage on The Masked Singer is Baga Chipz pic.twitter.com/0eJsSosRu5 — 🎄 Michael Lee Richardson 🎄 (@HRFMichael) December 3, 2020

One person on Twitter has suggested that Sausage could be RuPaul's Drag Race UK's Baga Chipz - but this theory remains to be seen.

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

See below for the full list of Masked Singer contestants.

Alien

Sausage

Dragon

Seahorse

Viking

Blob

Harlequin

Swan

Bush Baby

Badger

Robin

Grandfather Clock

When is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The Masked Singer starts on Boxing Day (26 December) at 7pm on ITV.

Who is presenting The Masked Singer?

Joel Dommett, who presented the first series of The Masked Singer back in January, is returning to host this time round.

He has claimed that the clues for each contestant is harder this series, saying: "The clue packages are much harder this time round, they can really throw you off the scent.

"I think last year they went a little easier as people were getting a sense of the show. I will say it’s much harder when you’re in the studio than when you’re sat at home and you’ve got Google. This year there’s certainly a couple of people that had everyone thrown off right until the end."

Who won the first series of The Masked Singer?

Nicola Roberts, dressed as Queen Bee, was crowned the first winner of the UK series.

Who is on The Masked Singer panel?

The Masked Singer kicks off on Boxing Day. Picture: ITV

Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross will all reprise their roles, with Mo Gilligan stepping in to replace Ken Jeong.

Speaking about his new role, comedian Mo said in a statement: "It’s a real privilege to be joining The Masked Singer team. It’s one of the funniest shows out there and I’m really proud to play my small part to help bring a little bit of joy to the nation. I can’t wait to join Jonathan, Rita, Davina, Joel and hopefully Ken! Now… let’s get cracking."

NOW READ:

A look back at the most shocking soap moments of 2020 - including Geoff's demise and EastEnders' boat crash