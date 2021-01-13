Which celebrities are on The Masked Singer? Full list of odds

By Polly Foreman

The Masked Singer betting odds: the full list of celebrities who might be behind the masks...

The Masked Singer has only been back for three weeks, but trying to guess which celeb is hidden in each costume is already taking up about 99 per cent of our time.

We have already seen the likes of Alien (Sophie Ellis-Bextor), Seahorse (Mel B), and Swan (Martine McCutcheon) be unmasked, and there are still nine more to go.

Viewers are in full-blown detective mode trying to work out who's left, with guesses like Bradley Walsh, Peter Andre and Courtney Act all featuring heavily on Twitter.

If you're agonising over trying to work out who remains in the competition, the full list of betting odds (from Betfair) have been revealed...

Who is on The Masked Singer? Picture: ITV

Robin

Aston Merrygold: 4/7

Olly Murs: 9/2

Shane Byrne: 8/1

Roman Kemp: 12/1

Bruno Mars: 18/1

Dragon

Courtney Act: 11/10

Michelle Visage: 3/1

Katherine Ryan: 6/1

Sue Perkins: 10/1

Miranda Hart: 14/1

Badger

Kevin Clifton: 11/4

Carl Fogarty: 2/1

Will Young: 5/1

Prof Brian Cox: 6/1

Jay Kay: 8/1

Sausage

Sheridan Smith: 1/2

Stacey Solomon: 9/2

Billie Piper: 8/1

Beverley Knight: 14/1

Stacey Dooley: 33/1

The Masked Singer continues this Saturday. Picture: ITV

Viking

Morten Harket: 10/11

James Blunt: 2/1

Taron Egerton: 5/1

Harlequin

Gabrielle: 11/10

Tracey Chapman: 5/2

Scarlett Moffatt: 3/1

Grandfather Clock

Glenn Hoddle: 6/4

Les Ferdinand: 11/8

Chris Kamara: 3/1

Blob

Lenny Henry: 5/4

Romesh Ranganathan: 2/1

Greg Davies: 5/2

Bush Baby

Brian Conley: 7/5

Adam Hills: 15/8

Matt Lucas: 3/1

Who will win The Masked Singer? Full betting odds

Badger: 10/11

Viking: 4/1

Sausage: 8/1

Harlequin: 10/1

Robin: 16/1

Blob: 20/1

Dragon: 25/1

Grandfather Clock: 33/1

Bush Baby: 40/1

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "Masked Singer sleuths seem more confident than ever of the identity of Sausage and Robin after more stunning performances on Saturday night. But if it is Sheridan Smith and Aston Merrygold, it could be a few episodes before they are unmasked as both are among the frontrunners to be the champion of this series.

"But it is Badger, the odds-on favourite to win the whole show, who has everyone foxed, with his identity still baffling everyone - given the two favourites are a Strictly star and a bike racer, it shows that he is doing well to keep everyone guessing."



