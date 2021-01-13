Which celebrities are on The Masked Singer? Full list of odds

13 January 2021, 15:21 | Updated: 13 January 2021, 16:54

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The Masked Singer betting odds: the full list of celebrities who might be behind the masks...

The Masked Singer has only been back for three weeks, but trying to guess which celeb is hidden in each costume is already taking up about 99 per cent of our time.

We have already seen the likes of Alien (Sophie Ellis-Bextor), Seahorse (Mel B), and Swan (Martine McCutcheon) be unmasked, and there are still nine more to go.

Read more: The Masked Singer's Martine McCutcheon shares video of her son's reaction as she's revealed as Swan

Viewers are in full-blown detective mode trying to work out who's left, with guesses like Bradley Walsh, Peter Andre and Courtney Act all featuring heavily on Twitter.

If you're agonising over trying to work out who remains in the competition, the full list of betting odds (from Betfair) have been revealed...

Who is on The Masked Singer?
Who is on The Masked Singer? Picture: ITV

Robin

Aston Merrygold: 4/7

Olly Murs: 9/2

Shane Byrne: 8/1

Roman Kemp: 12/1

Bruno Mars: 18/1

Dragon

Courtney Act: 11/10

Michelle Visage: 3/1

Katherine Ryan: 6/1

Sue Perkins: 10/1

Miranda Hart: 14/1

Badger

Kevin Clifton: 11/4

Carl Fogarty: 2/1

Will Young: 5/1

Prof Brian Cox: 6/1

Jay Kay: 8/1

Sausage

Sheridan Smith: 1/2

Stacey Solomon: 9/2

Billie Piper: 8/1

Beverley Knight: 14/1

Stacey Dooley: 33/1

The Masked Singer continues this Saturday
The Masked Singer continues this Saturday. Picture: ITV

Viking

Morten Harket: 10/11

James Blunt: 2/1

Taron Egerton: 5/1

Harlequin

Gabrielle: 11/10

Tracey Chapman: 5/2

Scarlett Moffatt: 3/1

Grandfather Clock

Glenn Hoddle: 6/4

Les Ferdinand: 11/8

Chris Kamara: 3/1

Blob

Lenny Henry: 5/4

Romesh Ranganathan: 2/1

Greg Davies: 5/2

Bush Baby

Brian Conley: 7/5

Adam Hills: 15/8

Matt Lucas: 3/1

Who will win The Masked Singer? Full betting odds

Badger: 10/11

Viking: 4/1

Sausage: 8/1

Harlequin: 10/1

Robin: 16/1

Blob: 20/1

Dragon: 25/1

Grandfather Clock: 33/1

Bush Baby: 40/1

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "Masked Singer sleuths seem more confident than ever of the identity of Sausage and Robin after more stunning performances on Saturday night. But if it is Sheridan Smith and Aston Merrygold, it could be a few episodes before they are unmasked as both are among the frontrunners to be the champion of this series.

"But it is Badger, the odds-on favourite to win the whole show, who has everyone foxed, with his identity still baffling everyone - given the two favourites are a Strictly star and a bike racer, it shows that he is doing well to keep everyone guessing."

NOW READ:

Who is on The Masked Singer UK? All the characters, clues and theories so far

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who will win The Masked Singer?

Who is favourite to win The Masked Singer?

Married at First Sight Australia's Jules and Cameron are parents

Married at First Sight Australia's Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant now have a baby together
Ines Bašić and Sam Ball met on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 6: What happened with Ines Bašić and Sam Ball?
Graham Bell's Dancing On Ice partner Yebin Mok in 'freak accident' as leg is stabbed with ice blade

Graham Bell's Dancing On Ice partner Yebin Mok in 'freak accident' as leg is stabbed with ice blade

Dancing On Ice 2021

Is Robin Peter Andre?

The Masked Singer viewers convinced Robin is Peter Andre after spotting major clues

Trending on Heart

A man has said children shouldn't be allowed to sit in trolleys

Man sparks debate after saying 'kids sitting in trolleys should be banned'

Lifestyle

The Thomas bros are back with their Mancs on the Mic podcast

Thomas brothers say new podcast has been 'like therapy' and encourage listeners to 'open up and talk'

Celebrities

Has your sleep been disturbed by the pandemic?

Sleep expert reveals top four tips to improving sleep during lockdown

Lifestyle

Food packages sent to children have been shared online

Free school meals supplier says it will refund costs after backlash over 'unacceptable' parcels

News

Ben Freeman has been cast in EastEnders

Emmerdale star Ben Freeman joins EastEnders as mysterious newcomer connected to Chelsea Fox