The Masked Singer's Dragon and Harlequin unmasked in dramatic semi-final

6 February 2021, 20:33

Two more celebs have been unmasked
Two more celebs have been unmasked. Picture: ITV
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The Masked Singer UK returned for its semi-final tonight, and two new celebs have been unmasked...

The Masked Singer is now in its penultimate week, meaning we have just days left to work out which celebs are behind each mask.

So far, we have had Alien (Sophie Ellis-Bextor), Seahorse (Mel B), Swan (Martine McCutcheon), Grandfather Clock (Glenn Hoddle), Bush Baby (John Thomson), Viking (Morten Harket), and Blob (Lenny Henry) be unmasked - and tonight saw another double elimination.

Two more contestants have left The Masked Singer
Two more contestants have left The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

The first singer to be revealed was Dragon, who received the lowest number of audience votes.

After a dramatic unmasking, it turned out it was Sue Perkins!

Sue Perkins was Dragon!
Sue Perkins was Dragon on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Viewers were shocked by the revelation, with one writing: "I was not expecting dragon to be Sue Perkins what a cracking voice she has!"

Another added: "I didn't see that coming at all! Always fiery, but i never saw you as a dragon. You were fab, congrats".

Speaking about her elimination, Sue said that she was previously "terrified of singing in public", and added that she hoped to sing again without the Dragon mask.

Later on in the show, there was another unmasking - and Harlequin was revealed to be Gabrielle!

Harlequin was Gabrielle!
Harlequin was Gabrielle! Picture: ITV

Many of the judges and viewers guessed correctly, and Gabrielle was the bookies' favourite to be behind the mask.

Speaking about her revealed, she said: "I'm a very nervous performance, and I thought doing this would take me out of my comfort zone."

The Masked Singer concludes next week, with the remaining three contestants battling it out to be crowned winner of the wildest show on earth.

The Masked Singer fans convinced Badger is James Blunt after 'army' clue

