Who is Grandfather Clock on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

By Polly Foreman

Who is Grandfather Clock? Find out all the clues and theories so far about The Masked Singer contestant.

The Masked Singer has returned to our screens, with the first episode of the second series arriving on ITV on Boxing Day.

Read more: A look back at the most shocking soap moments of 2020 - including Geoff's demise and EastEnders' boat crash

The show, which sees mystery celebrities perform songs while dressed in elaborate costumes, has been a huge hit with viewers - and we can't wait to see what the new season has in store.

Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan are the panel tasked with guessing who each person is, and Joel Dommett will return to host.

One of the mystery celebs is Dragon Grandfather Clock - here's what we know about them.

Who is Grandfather Clock?

Grandfather clock is described as the 'original TikTok' and 'will be making every second on stage count.'

This could indicate that the celebrity is a TikTok star, but watch this space...

Grandfather Clock is competing on The Masked Singer UK. Picture: ITV

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

See below for the full list of Masked Singer contestants.

Alien

Sausage

Dragon

Seahorse

Viking

Blob

Harlequin

Swan

Bush Baby

Badger

Robin

Grandfather Clock

Who is on The Masked Singer panel?

Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross will all reprise their roles, with Mo Gilligan stepping in to replace Ken Jeong.

Speaking about his new role, comedian Mo said in a statement: "It’s a real privilege to be joining The Masked Singer team. It’s one of the funniest shows out there and I’m really proud to play my small part to help bring a little bit of joy to the nation. I can’t wait to join Jonathan, Rita, Davina, Joel and hopefully Ken! Now… let’s get cracking."

Which Celebrities took part in the first series?

- Patsy Palmer (Butterfly)

- Jason Manford (Hedgehog)

- Katherine Jenkins (Octopus)

- Alan Johnson (Pharaoh)

- Justin Hawkins (Chameleon)

- Nicola Roberts (Queen Bee)

- Teddy Sheringham (Tree)

- Kelis (Daisy)

- Skin (Duck)

- Jake Shears (Unicorn)

- Denise Van Outen (Fox)

- CeeLo Green (Monster)

When is The Masked Singer UK on ITV?

The Masked Singer is on Saturdays at 7pm.

NOW READ:

Christmas TV guide 2020: All the best shows and films to watch this year