Mark Wright 'exposes' Olly Murs as The Masked Singer's Robin: 'I think we've got him!'

By Polly Foreman

Olly Murs has responded to claims that he's Robin on The Masked Singer - and it looks like he might have been rumbled...

The Masked Singer is now entering its fourth week, with a fresh batch of mystery famous faces competing to win the most bonkers show on TV.

And for those of you donning your detective hats and playing the best guessing game on telly, we may just have a *huge* breakthrough to share...

You'll probably be aware that the identity of Robin has been the subject of huge speculation since his second performance on Saturday, with names including Peter Andre, Bruno Mars and Aston Merrygold all rumoured to be behind the mask.

Robin is one of the contestants on The Masked Singer UK. Picture: ITV

One of the bookies favourites to be revealed as Robin is Olly Murs, so Mark Wright got him on the phone to ask about the rumours on his Heart Evening show last night...

When asked by Mark whether he had heard of The Masked Singer, a coy Olly joked: "Yeah, it’s on before The Voice, obviously it’s the support act..."

After Mark told him that he was one of the bookies' favourites to be Robin and asked if the rumours were true, Olly replied: "Course I’m not."





Olly Murs is one of the favourites to be The Masked Singer's Robin. Picture: PA

Mark then said: "But are you actually not?"

To this, Olly said: "Well, I mean... I can’t actually… if I was Robin I wouldn’t be able to tell you, would I? I’m definitely not the Robin, what else do you want me to say? Definitely not me."

Mark then asked Olly to sing a rendition of Justin Timberlake's Can't Stop The Feeling, a song Olly frequently performs on tour.

Olly obliged, and Mark then played a clip of Robin performing the same song on The Masked Singer - and we couldn't help but notice the pair sound suspiciously similar...

After Mark played the song, Olly hung up with phone, and a delighted Mark exclaimed: "I think we’ve stitched him! I Think we’ve got him. I think we’ve cracked the Robin on The Masked Singer!"

You can watch the full video below...

