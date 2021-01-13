The Masked Singer viewers convinced Robin is Peter Andre after spotting major clues

13 January 2021, 11:51 | Updated: 13 January 2021, 14:51

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Is Robin Peter Andre? The Masked Singer character's identity may have been revealed after fans spotted a clue...

Pretty much the whole nation is currently in detective mode trying to work out which mystery celebs are competing on The Masked Singer...

Read more: The Masked Singer's fans convinced Dragon is Courtney Act after past performance resurfaces

There have now been three episodes of the ITV show, with Robin, Badger, Sausage, Swan and Dragon all performing their second song on Saturday night's show (with Swan being unmasked as Martin McCutchoen).

Many people have previously guessed that Robin could be JLS star Aston Merrygold, but there's now a new theory that a number of viewers are convinced by - that Peter Andre is behind the mask.

Robin performed their second song last Saturday night
Robin performed their second song last Saturday night. Picture: ITV

It has been pointed out that Robin's Australian accent resembles Pete's, and many people have taken Robin's clue about him 'doing impressions' is a nod to Pete's childhood impersonating Michael Jackson.

The 'tropical habit' mentioned by Robin could point to Pete's upbringing in Australia, and the boxing references could indicate his charity boxing match with Tyson Fury.

There were also hints that he had a music career, after fans spotted gold discs on the wall during the VT.

Is Peter Andre behind the mask?
Is Peter Andre behind the mask? Picture: PA

One viewer tweeted: "Peter Andre used to do impressions of Michael Jackson."

Find out all Robin's clues so far here.

Another added: "I think that Peter Andre is Robin and Nick Knowles is Badger. I got Sophie Ellis Bexter right, so who knows!"

Many other viewers think Peter Andre could be either Bush Baby or Badger, with one writing: "Badger has to be Peter Andre, surely?".

Pete has responded to speculation he's on the show, telling New! magazine: "“Jonathan Ross has suggested that the Bush Baby on The Masked Singer could be me.

Read more: Who is on The Masked Singer UK? All the characters, clues and theories so far

"At this point in time, I’m able to say nothing, because it would spoil the fun, wouldn’t it?

"It’s a great show, and I think they should get me on there as a judge.”Peter went on: “I think I’d be great at guessing who people are.

“Especially if I’m the Bush Baby, which I probably am not...but I might be!”.

The Masked Singer's Martine McCutcheon shares video of her son's reaction as she's revealed as Swan

