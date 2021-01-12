The Masked Singer's Dragon 'exposed' as Courtney Act as past performance resurfaces

Fans think they've rumbled the identity of Dragon on The Masked Singer...

The Masked Singer is now entering its fourth week, and if you - like us - are donning your detectives hats and playing the best guessing game on TV, we have great news.

Read more: The Masked Singer viewers shocked as Swan's identity is revealed

One of the characters - Dragon - may just have been identified, after fans found an old performance of Courtney Act's that sounds suspiciously similar to the character...

Sharing the clip to Twitter, one fan wrote: "if this isn’t the dragon on #TheMaskedSinger ! The voices are identical!".

Adore Delano & Courtney Act - Friend in Me https://t.co/hITyVCHejR via @YouTube if this isn’t the dragon on #TheMaskedSinger ! The voices are identical! #MaskedSingerUK — ashleytmumto3 (@ashleytownend) December 27, 2020

Many agreed - with one writing: "Thought the exact same thing, why I searched for this video."

Another added: "This is a clear give away for Dragon on the masked singer."

Dragon gave away a few other clues that could point to Courtney - including that they have 'two left feet', which many took as a dancing show reference, and could point to Courtney's appearance in Dancing With The Stars Australia in 2019.

Dragon performed for the second time on Saturday night. Picture: ITV

Read more: Beat the Chasers fans convinced contestant was ‘robbed’ of £50k after mispronouncing answer

Another hint given by Dragon was that the clue was 'in the name', which could indicate they are a drag star.

Courtney has now responded to speculation on Twitter, tweeting: "If you listen to the Dragon sing and you think it’s me, and not [Sue Perkins]- you’ve got rocks in ya head."

If you listen to the Dragon sing and you think it’s me, and not @sueperkins- you’ve got rocks in ya head — Courtney Act (@courtneyact) January 11, 2021

The Masked Singer returned for its third episode last Saturday, and saw Dragon, Robin, Badger, Swan and Sausage all perform their second song.

After a tense sing-off between Sausage and Swan, it was Swan who was eliminated by the judges - and it turned out it was Martine McCutcheon.

Jonathan Ross guessed correctly, due to her hints referring to a Prime Minister and President, which he correctly guessed was a nod to her role in Love Actually.

Speaking about her decision to go on the show, she said: "I just thought it would be so lovely to just come up and have fun."

NOW READ:

Who is on The Masked Singer UK? All the characters, clues and theories so far