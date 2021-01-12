The Masked Singer's Dragon 'exposed' as Courtney Act as past performance resurfaces
12 January 2021, 10:31 | Updated: 12 January 2021, 10:33
Fans think they've rumbled the identity of Dragon on The Masked Singer...
The Masked Singer is now entering its fourth week, and if you - like us - are donning your detectives hats and playing the best guessing game on TV, we have great news.
Read more: The Masked Singer viewers shocked as Swan's identity is revealed
One of the characters - Dragon - may just have been identified, after fans found an old performance of Courtney Act's that sounds suspiciously similar to the character...
Sharing the clip to Twitter, one fan wrote: "if this isn’t the dragon on #TheMaskedSinger ! The voices are identical!".
Adore Delano & Courtney Act - Friend in Me https://t.co/hITyVCHejR via @YouTube if this isn’t the dragon on #TheMaskedSinger ! The voices are identical! #MaskedSingerUK— ashleytmumto3 (@ashleytownend) December 27, 2020
Many agreed - with one writing: "Thought the exact same thing, why I searched for this video."
Another added: "This is a clear give away for Dragon on the masked singer."
Dragon gave away a few other clues that could point to Courtney - including that they have 'two left feet', which many took as a dancing show reference, and could point to Courtney's appearance in Dancing With The Stars Australia in 2019.
Read more: Beat the Chasers fans convinced contestant was ‘robbed’ of £50k after mispronouncing answer
Another hint given by Dragon was that the clue was 'in the name', which could indicate they are a drag star.
Courtney has now responded to speculation on Twitter, tweeting: "If you listen to the Dragon sing and you think it’s me, and not [Sue Perkins]- you’ve got rocks in ya head."
If you listen to the Dragon sing and you think it’s me, and not @sueperkins- you’ve got rocks in ya head— Courtney Act (@courtneyact) January 11, 2021
The Masked Singer returned for its third episode last Saturday, and saw Dragon, Robin, Badger, Swan and Sausage all perform their second song.
After a tense sing-off between Sausage and Swan, it was Swan who was eliminated by the judges - and it turned out it was Martine McCutcheon.
Jonathan Ross guessed correctly, due to her hints referring to a Prime Minister and President, which he correctly guessed was a nod to her role in Love Actually.
Speaking about her decision to go on the show, she said: "I just thought it would be so lovely to just come up and have fun."
NOW READ:
Who is on The Masked Singer UK? All the characters, clues and theories so far